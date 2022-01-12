U.S. Complex & Chronic Condition Management Market Size to Worth Around US$ 8.7 Bn by 2027

The U.S. complex & chronic condition management market size is predicted to worth around US$ 8.7 billion by 2027 from at US$ 2.7 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2027.

Ottawa, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the U.S. complex & chronic condition management market size was estimated US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. COVID-19 had significantly changed the status quo for the healthcare industry in US. The terms such as eHealth, telehealth, and telemedicine gained a rapid traction. The consumers were highly affected due to the lockdown measures and the risk of getting infected that compelled the US population to adopt telehealth services, especially among those who are suffering from various chronic diseases and need frequent consultations and monitoring. The complex and chronic condition management solutions gained a rapid popularity and the demand for it was fueled due to the pandemic in 2020.



The rising government investments in the development of smart hospitals by equipping the healthcare units with digital and advanced technologies. The technologies like telehealth, internet, smartphones, and other digital devices are the major factors that contributes in the overall development of the ecosystem for the complex & chronic condition management services across the US. Moreover, the presence of strong and develop telecommunications and IT infrastructure in the country is significantly fueling the adoption of the chronic condition management solutions among the US population.

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 3.2 billion CAGR from 2021 to 2027 18 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered AllScripts, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pegasystems, Inc., Cognizant TriZetto Software Group Inc., Healthcare at Home, ScienceSoft USA, MINES & Associates, Inc., Mediware Information Systems

Rising adoption of the telehealth platforms

According to the American Hospital Association, the telehealth platforms helps in connecting the patients to the essential healthcare services through wireless communications, online video conferencing, remote monitoring, and electronic consults. The physicians are increasingly accessing to the telehealth platforms that helps the patients to acquire right treatment at right time. As per the American Hospital Association, around 76% of the hospitals in US communicates with their patients and practitioners, who are located at a distant place via telehealth platforms. Therefore, the increasing adoption of the telehealth platforms across the healthcare industry in US is estimated to drive the growth of the complex and chronic condition management market.

Increased government intervention

There is a potential risk that the government may change the clinical workflow of the hospitals, practitioners, and various other healthcare stakeholders that can limit the utilization of the telehealth services. The government policies highly influences the activities or actions of the clients and partners of the telehealth service providers. Hence, any change in the healthcare policies in US may have a negative impact on the growth of the complex and chronic condition management market in the foreseeable future.

Rising government investments in digitalization of healthcare industry

The federal government is investing heavily in digitalizing the healthcare sector in US to reduce the pressure on the hospitals and boost the operational efficiency of the healthcare units. The digitization of the hospitals can effectively reduce the time consumed for a treatment procedure and can save costs. The US government has recognized the importance of the digital healthcare system and the role of innovation in the healthcare sector as an important part of the successful health care facilities. The US government announced to invest US$ 80 million to create health informatics program in 2021.

Healthcare fraud and security of patient information

Rising number of cyberattacks may result in the financial loses to both the consumers and the service providers. The market players are investing on resolving the issues related to cyberattacks and data security. The cyberattacks may also lead to the death of the patient. Therefore, the major issues like healthcare frauds and data security may hamper the growth of the US complex and chronic condition management market during the forecast period.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are expected to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of the COPD among the US population is boosting the growth. It is estimated that around 14.8 million adults in US have been diagnosed with COPD in 2020. This is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forthcoming years.

The implementation services dominated the market with 34.2% market share in 2020. The rapidly rising incidences of various chronic diseases and growing geriatric population in US is resulting in the increased volume of tests and clinical visits. The telehealth platforms facilitates in the appointment fixation in a convenient way. Moreover, the number of consumers is rapidly growing on the various telehealth platforms, which is expected to significantly boost the growth of the market.

By Disease Type

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Women’s Health/Fertility/Maternity

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Others

By Service

Consulting Service

Implementation Service

Education Service

Others

