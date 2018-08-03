U.S. clinches Tournament of Nations with 4-1 win over Brazil

The United States got four goals from four different scorers to clinch the four-team round-robin competition

The United States women's national team clinched the Tournament of Nations title with a 4-1 win over Brazil on Thursday night.

Needing a two-goal victory to clinch the four-team tournament title, the U.S. scored three times in the second half to seal an easy win at Toyota Park outside of Chicago.

The U.S. started the match off on the wrong foot thanks to an own goal by Tierna Davidson on an attempted clearance gone wrong.

But just over 15 minutes later, Rose Lavelle answered with a half volley from Lindsey Horan's cross.

The U.S. took the lead eight minutes into the second half when Tobin Heath beat her defender and floated a cross into the far post that Julie Ertz slid home.

Just minutes later the Americans scored their third of the night – and the goal to give them an all-important two-goal lead – when Heath drove a perfectly placed low shot into the far corner off Alex Morgan's lay-off.

Morgan would add one of her own to put the game away, getting a vital touch on Megan Rapinoe's in-swinging free kick.

The night would finish on a sour note, however, as Morgan was stretchered off late with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Australia finished the tournament as runner-up, with Brazil third and Japan in fourth place.

