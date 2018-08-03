U.S. clinches Tournament of Nations with 4-1 win over Brazil

The United States women's national team clinched the Tournament of Nations title with a 4-1 win over Brazil on Thursday night.

Needing a two-goal victory to clinch the four-team tournament title, the U.S. scored three times in the second half to seal an easy win at Toyota Park outside of Chicago.

The U.S. started the match off on the wrong foot thanks to an own goal by Tierna Davidson on an attempted clearance gone wrong.

Brazil take the early lead thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Davidson! pic.twitter.com/GZUbzMkaVR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

But just over 15 minutes later, Rose Lavelle answered with a half volley from Lindsey Horan's cross.

Rose Lavelle equalizes for the USWNT with a sweet half-volley! pic.twitter.com/0KrxHpaw7x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

The U.S. took the lead eight minutes into the second half when Tobin Heath beat her defender and floated a cross into the far post that Julie Ertz slid home.

Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half



They need 1 more unanswered to take home the Tournament of Nations trophy! pic.twitter.com/weVUKm4qPK



— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

Just minutes later the Americans scored their third of the night – and the goal to give them an all-important two-goal lead – when Heath drove a perfectly placed low shot into the far corner off Alex Morgan's lay-off.

Story Continues

Tobin Heath gives the USWNT the all-important 2-goal lead! pic.twitter.com/S7QtTGvzAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

Morgan would add one of her own to put the game away, getting a vital touch on Megan Rapinoe's in-swinging free kick.

Stop us if you've heard this before...



Megan Rapinoe finds Alex Morgan to put the USWNT up 4-1! pic.twitter.com/zHErcxP2QI



— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

The night would finish on a sour note, however, as Morgan was stretchered off late with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Australia finished the tournament as runner-up, with Brazil third and Japan in fourth place.