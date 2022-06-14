U.S. climate envoy Kerry urges Mexico to accelerate energy transition

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico should accelerate its efforts to help tackle global warming, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday after a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"We stress today the urgency of moving faster," Kerry said, stressing Mexico's responsibility as the 15th largest economy in the world, as well as highlighting its abundance in natural resources to create and export clean energy.

Kerry also said Lopez Obrador had shown a "serious commitment" to the discussion on the climate crisis.

"The president has been very clear about his readiness to transition but to do so in a way that meets the needs of the people of Mexico."

Mexico is set to present 10 climate steps on Friday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

This is expected to include increasing solar energy projects at the state energy company alongside the private sector, enhancing electric mobility and capturing methane gas.

Lopez Obrador tweeted that he and Kerry had "followed up" on several environmental commitments.

Kerry, who has visited Mexico several times, previously expressed concern over a proposed bill that would have boosted the Mexican government's power over the energy sector, and sidelined the private sector and foreign companies.

Asked about the future of foreign energy companies in Mexico, Kerry said that Lopez Obrador has taken the time to bring together and listen to the major parties and committed to involving them.

"He has made the decision to facilitate those companies being able to move forward and do business, and sent a message that the private sector will be able to take part in various ways," Kerry said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford; editing by Grant McCool)