U of I to change name of entity formed to buy University of Phoenix. Already? Here’s why

The University of Idaho is working to change the legal name of the not-for-profit it created to acquire the University of Phoenix.

Why? Because the designation was already taken.

U of I officials realized after the deal became public in May that the name was being utilized — it’s the name of a school, NewU University — according to a news release from the Idaho State Board of Education on Tuesday.

The university is requesting that the name be changed to Idaho Education Initiatives. The university formed the not-for-profit to purchase the University of Phoenix and all of its assets in a $550 million deal that came to light on May 17.

The name change is up for approval by the State Board at a special meeting Wednesday at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

The State Board voted unanimously to approve the acquisition on May 18, with nearly no public input or debate, just one day after it was unveiled to the public.

U of I President Scott Green said a “very strict” nondisclosure agreement prevented university leadership from publicly disclosing the bid. It plans to operate the University of Phoenix separately from U of I, officials have said.

