U.S. CDC reports total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases, 96,002 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,595,885 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,268 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,852 to 96,002.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 22, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.





(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)