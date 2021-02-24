The U.S. Capitol Police did not fail on Jan. 6: Former USCP chief

USA TODAY
·6 min read

You’re reading “Opposing View,” which is one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.

For a counterpoint, read “Create 9/11-style commission to study security failures.”

Excerpts from the written testimony of former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund before the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee:

I have been in law enforcement for almost 30 years, and in that time I have been involved in a number of critical incidents, and responded to a number of horrific scenes. The events on January 6, 2021, constituted the worst attack on law enforcement that I have seen in my entire career. This was an attack that we are learning was pre-planned, and involved participants from a number of states who came well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol. I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades, and flag poles. These criminals came prepared for war. They came with weapons, chemical munitions and explosives. They came with shields, ballistic protection, and tactical gear. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack, as well as climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol’s security features.

The breach of the United States Capitol was not the result of poor planning or failure to contain a demonstration gone wrong. No single civilian law enforcement agency — and certainly not the USCP — is trained and equipped to repel, without significant military or other law enforcement assistance, an insurrection of thousands of armed, violent, and coordinated individuals focused on breaching a building at all costs. Without the intelligence to properly prepare, the USCP was significantly outnumbered and left to defend the Capitol against an extremely violent mob. The officers from the USCP and our partner agencies fought valiantly that day against tremendous odds. I am extremely proud of these officers for their heroic response and also for their restraint in the application of lethal force. While, tragically, there were casualties on this day, the loss of life could have been far worse if it had not been for the professionalism and restraint shown by the officers that day.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies at a Senate hearing on Feb. 23, 2021.
Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies at a Senate hearing on Feb. 23, 2021.

There has been much conflicting information presented by various officials and the media regarding the preparations for and actions taken at the Capitol that day, and I would like to set the record straight from my perspective. Contrary to some of the reporting, the USCP had an effective plan in place to handle the First Amendment demonstrations and possible pockets of violence that were anticipated for January 6, based upon the available intelligence. The United States Capitol Police, just like most law enforcement agencies, is a consumer of the information provided by the intelligence community. The USCP uses this information, as well as our own information and research to develop plans for events and demonstrations. Thus, the plans that we developed for the Joint Session of Congress and the associated demonstrations expected that day were based upon all of the available information and intelligence that we had prior to the event, as well as the experience we had handling other similar events.

In preparation for the Joint Session of Congress, I directed that the Department be placed into an “all hands on deck” status, meaning every available sworn employee with police powers would be working. We activated the largest number of CDU platoons possible while still supporting the Joint Session of Congress. This allowed for the activation of approximately seven CDU platoons (approximately 250 officers), with approximately four platoons being available in “hard” gear — helmets, protective clothing, and shields. While limited by budgetary and training restraints imposed on USCP, the planned number of CDU officers had always sufficed for large demonstrations on Capitol Hill prior to January 6th. In addition, we activated civilian support for January 6 to include enhanced access to the property management division, in the event officers needed replacement uniforms or equipment, and vehicle services.

On Tuesday, January 5, I hosted a virtual meeting with my Executive Team, all three principals of the Capitol Police Board, and a dozen of the top law enforcement and military officials from D.C., including the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the National Guard. This meeting focused on both the January 6 event, and the upcoming Presidential Inauguration on January 20. During the meeting, no entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists. At no time did the Department of Homeland Security issue a threat advisory bulletin in reference to violent extremists planning a coordinated, violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. It should also be noted that the U.S. Secret Service planned to and did escort the Vice President of the United States to the Capitol on January 6, which it obviously would not have done if it believed there to be a threat of a violent insurrection at the Capitol building and on its grounds.

While the violent attack that took place was unspeakable, and those responsible for this violent insurrection should be held accountable, I am proud of the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police, the vast majority of whom fought valiantly and risked their lives to protect Members of Congress, their staff, and the Capitol building. Because of their bravery and professionalism in the face of this attack, USCP officers prevented the mob’s actions from resulting in more bloodshed, and carried out their mission to protect the Members of Congress and the legislative process. Contrary to what others have said, the USCP did not fail. There are many heroic stories of USCP officers that day that helped to ensure the safety of the Members of Congress, including two officers who lost their lives. Democracy prevailed on January 6, 2021, in large part because of the courageous actions of the United States Capitol Police. Although we were successful in accomplishing our mission on January 6, 2021, and no Members were injured and the legislative process was able to continue just a few hours later, Congress and the USCP must nevertheless look at this event and identify area for improvement and systems that broke down or failed.

I wished I had the opportunity to continue my work with the USCP. I truly appreciate every member of the Department, sworn and civilian, and I worked hard to ensure that every one of them felt that they were a valued member of the team and essential to our mission. The USCP is not like any other police agency in the country and, until January 6, 2021, many people did not truly understand the breadth of its responsibility or the role it plays in protecting our democracy. The USCP is an outstanding agency and I will always be proud of my time there. It is essential that Congress take the steps necessary to ensure that something like this never happens again. I will assist you in any way that I can.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. Capitol Police did not fail Jan. 6: Former USCP chief Steven Sund

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Sports world wishes Tiger Woods well after car crash

    Athletes from across sports wished Woods well after he was injured in a car crash Tuesday morning.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Boucher, Baynes a dynamic duo off the bench for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have gone small in their starting lineup leaving some worried how they would incorporate Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes off the bench. Well, safe to say those concerns are no more.

  • Andy Reid's COVID-19 face shield is going to the Hall of Fame

    No, seriously.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol announces his return to the Spanish League's FC Barcelona

    Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • The Washington Football Team won't pick a new name until 2022

    The Washington Football Team is looking for fan input as it considers its next name.

  • NBA All-Star reserves announced

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Verdict vacated; bond request next for ex-NFL star's killer

    NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith in 2016 said Tuesday that he'll seek the man's release on bond now that a Louisiana appeals court has officially vacated his manslaughter conviction by a non-unanimous jury. Cardell Hayes has long insisted he fired in self-defence when he shot Smith during a confrontation following a traffic crash. At trial, the jury in 2016 voted 10-2 to convict Hayes of manslaughter in Smith's death and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith's wife. However, the U.S. Supreme Court later declared such non-unanimous verdicts unconstitutional. The high court threw out Smith's convictions in January and sent the case back to the state. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal formally vacated the convictions and sentences Friday, officially sending the case back to district court in New Orleans. Defence attorney Eric Santana said Tuesday he plans to seek Hayes' release on bond while prosecutors mull their next move, which could mean a new trial. Santana said it was unclear, due to factors including pandemic restrictions at district court, when he would seek Hayes' release. District Attorney Jason Williams’ office did not immediately respond to an emailed query Tuesday. Last month, following the Supreme Court ruling in the Hayes case, his office issued a release saying the Hayes case and another, lesser-known, split-verdict case “will receive thorough review and a decision in the coming weeks on the best way to proceed under the law to deliver justice.” Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. He helped carry the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl victory in 2010. Hayes, 33, who owned a tow-truck business, had played semi-pro football and is the father of a young son. Kevin McGill, The Associated Press

  • Raptors to be without All-Star representative for first time since 2013

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam represented the Raptors' best All-Star chances this season.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Defenders Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta sign new deals with Toronto FC

    Toronto FC officially brought defenders Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta back into the fold Tuesday, retaining experience and continuity. The two have 13 seasons of TFC service between them, combining to play 365 games in Toronto colours in all competitions. The signings do not come as a surprise, given both have been at Toronto's training camp, which opened last week. But they needed new deals after their contracts expired at the end of last season. With 229 appearances in Toronto colours, Morrow is second only to midfielder Jonathan Osorio's 263 in the club record book. Captain Michael Bradley is third (214) on the list. "I couldn't be happier to be back here in Toronto," Morrow said. "It's been an incredible seven years. This will be No. 8 and I'm looking to make it just as good as all the rest — getting back to winning trophies in Toronto, the best place to do it." When healthy, the 33-year-old from Cleveland is a fixture at left fullback — a reliable, hard-working performer with skills at both ends of the field. Away from the pitch, he is widely respected as executive director of Black Players for Change. How good is it to have Morrow back? Just ask Zavaleta. "It's wonderful," said Zavaleta. "There was a real balance over the last six years with creating and bringing in new blood, but also maintaining the spine of the team. And I consider myself, Michael (Bradley), Jozy (Altidore), Justin and Oso (Osorio) being a part of that. "These are guys that have competed and have proven what success is in MLS and even beyond with (CONCACAF) Champions League and others. And so keeping another guy like that around is so beneficial for the younger players. "I believe and I know Justin believes he's still got some more left to give on the field. I know last year was tough for him too with him battling some injuries towards the end of the season. He's more motivated than ever." Morrow saw action in 15 of Toronto's 23 regular-season games in 2020 with 11 starts. But he missed most of the stretch drive due to injury. Morrow's new deal covers the 2021 season. "Justin has been a fixture with TFC and it’s great to have him signed," Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "His versatility on the field, veteran presence in the locker-room and overall leadership on and off the field have been critical for the club for a long time and we’re thrilled that will continue." The 28-year-old Zavaleta, who is starting his seventh season with Toronto, has made 136 appearances in all competitions for TFC. He has served as backup for first-choice centre backs Omar Gonzalez and Chris Mavinga in recent times. Zavaleta, originally acquired in a trade with the Seattle Sounders in January 2015, is one of 12 players to have made 100 appearances or more for TFC and currently ranks eighth all-time in club history in appearances. Zavaleta adds depth to a defence that lost veteran backup Laurent Ciman since last season. The Indiana native's deal is for one year with an option for the 2022 season. “Eriq is another veteran who’s given a lot to the club,” said Curtis. “This is a big year for Eriq. He comes to the training ground every day ready to work and is a great role model as an all-around professional for our young players.” Morrow welcomed Zavaleta's return. "We need guys around who understand what it means to be on a winning championship team," he said. "Eriq's a guy that's been through it all and he has a cerebral mentality that he brings to the game. He'll be an important veteran presence in our locker-room and on the field." Zavaleta saw action in just five regular-season games in 2020, including three starts. He said he was proud of how he handled the limited opportunities, working behind the scenes to be ready when needed, "Yeah, of course I want to play more games, I want to help the team win," he said. "I've been a part of tons of success here and had many more minutes in other seasons. "But if I reflect on last year, it was actually a good year for me. I think I pushed Omar and Chris as much as I possibly could to continue to keep their form up, because I was right behind them. And I was going to help the team win if slotted in. That's my goal again this year." Morrow joined Toronto in 2014 after four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes. He was an MLS all-star in 2012 with the Quakes and was named to the MLS Best XI in 2017 when Toronto won the MLS Cup, MLS Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship. Morrow, who has 17 career goals and 19 assists for Toronto, made US$330,000 in 2019, the last year the MLS Players Association released salary figures for. That ranked 11th among TFC players. Zavaleta, a former U.S. youth international who began his MLS career with Seattle and Chivas USA, made $296,960 in 2019. TFC finished out the 2020 season playing out of East Hartford, Conn., due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The club is looking at playing home games in Florida to start the 2021 season, which kicks off April 17. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press