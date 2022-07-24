U.S. Capitol attack probe to push forward with new witnesses, Cheney says

James Oliphant and Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

By James Oliphant and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday.

"We're not finished yet," Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union."

In eight hearings over six weeks featuring testimony from former White House officials and Trump associates, the panel painted the former president as responsible for the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stay in power following his 2020 election loss. The hearings have also outlined efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results.

The committee has yet to decide whether to make a criminal referral concerning Trump's conduct to the U.S. Justice Department, Cheney said, "but that's absolutely something we're looking at."

Cheney said testimony from Trump aides had opened doors to new evidence as others in the administration have come forward. The committee also continues to seek an interview with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, over her role in Trump's efforts to overturn the election and may subpoena her if necessary, Cheney said.

Cheney said the panel will look into the deletion of text messages by the Secret Service, adding that the agency had not shown the kind of cooperation that was expected.

"The extent to which there are no text messages from the relevant period of time, the extent to which we have not had the kind of cooperation that we really need to have, those are all the things the committee is going to be looking at in more detail in the coming weeks," Cheney said in a separate interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed the Secret Service, seeking text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, as it investigated accusations by a watchdog that they had been erased.

The Secret Service had said that data from some phones had been lost during a system migration that was initiated prior to the watchdog's request. It handed over some records to the panel on Wednesday and the committee said it wanted more data.

(Reporting by James Oliphant and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tour de France 2022, stage 21 live: latest updates as Champs-Elysees awaits sprinters and Jonas Vingegaard

    Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 3.45pm (BST) Lorena Wiebes wins stage one at Tour de France Femmes Jonas Vingegaard all but seals Tour de France title UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide to the season

  • Pres. Trump takes stage at young republicans event

    President Trump takes stage at young republicans event in Tampa.

  • ‘The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife’ Exclusive – ‘She Was the Kardashians Before There Were Kardashians’ (Video)

    The ABC News Studios one-hour doc streaming Friday night on Hulu highlights the late mother and businesswoman’s life and legacy

  • John Fetterman continues to target Dr. Oz's tenuous connection to Pennsylvania by launching a petition to induct him into the New Jersey hall of fame

    Dr. Oz's ties to Pennsylvania have been questioned by Democrat John Fetterman, as the opponents vie to represent the state in the US Senate.

  • Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena

    Drew AngererGinni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee.During a Sunday morning TV appearance on CNN’s State of the Union show, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told host Jake Tapper that the committee continues to negotiate with the well-connected conspiracy theorist’s lawyer in an attempt to get her to

  • James Harden has a wink-wink guarantee from the Rockets?

    The 76ers managed to sign both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House while also trading for De'Anthony Melton given the flexibility offered by Harden. "There is a suspicion in some corners of the league that Harden had to have consented to this arrangement ...

  • Keanu Reeves Greets Comic-Con Attendees, Plus Saweetie, Bill Nye, Patrick Stewart and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Reveals Reason He Quit UK Show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

    Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli has shared the reason for his decision to quit the British version of the show after nearly two decades. The effervescent Italian had appeared as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since its debut in 2004, but was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle making shows on either […]

  • Hundreds of Hells Angels members gathering for weekend event in Durham Region

    Police have set up a checkstop just south of the Brooklin chapter of the Hells Angels. As Catherine McDonald reports, it’s where hundreds of members of the outlaw biker gang and their associates are meeting for a weekend event.

  • Revealed: The billion-pound English agency behind Europe's Ryder Cup exodus

    From the Eternal City to the bottomless pit. Henrik Stenson’s decision to abandon the Ryder Cup captaincy in Rome to sign up to the Saudi rebel circuit with apparently limitless coffers continues to cause consternation throughout the game with focus increasingly falling on the boutique English agency which brokered the Swede’s £40 million deal.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th