U.S. business groups pledge to work with Biden administration as Russia attacks Ukraine

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. business groups including the American Petroleum Institute, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine on Thursday and pledged to cooperate with U.S. efforts to counter Russia and minimize potential impacts on America's economy.

President Joe Biden convened his National Security Council on Thursday to discuss the situation. He unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia on Thursday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will do "everything possible to minimize any impacts on U.S. consumers while supporting our allies overseas," President and Chief Executive Mike Sommers said in a statement.

API, the largest lobbying organization for U.S. oil and gas drillers such as Exxon Mobil Corp, urged the administration to ensure sanctions are targeted so the impact on American companies can be limited. An API spokesperson said the sanctions that have been put in place thus far have not directly targeted the oil and gas sector but noted this is a "highly fluid situation."

The White House has warned there could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects.

U.S. officials have been working with counterparts in other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves, sources told Reuters on Thursday. Biden said the United States will release additional oil from strategic reserves as warranted.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the biggest U.S. business lobby group, called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "serious breach" of international law and a "violation" of the nation's sovereignty and offered its support to ensure a swift response to Russia's actions.

The Business Roundtable, an influential group of U.S. business leaders chaired by General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra, said it welcomes the administration's partnership with allies to coordinate the most effective response to this attack. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sandra Maler)

