u-blox and Sisvel Sign Intellectual Property License Agreement, Litigation Dismissed

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non-exclusive, patent license agreement with Sisvel International S.A., 3G Licensing SA, Sisvel S.p.A., and Sisvel US Inc., world leaders in fostering innovation and managing intellectual property, covering the sale by u-blox AG (u-blox) of its 2G, 3G and 4G products for a defined term. Litigation between the two companies has been dismissed.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)", said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we create value for our customers."

"We are pleased Sisvel was open to learn about the needs and realities of the IoT, M2M and automotive market segments u-blox serves, markets that are very different from traditional cellular handset markets," said Kent Baker, the Head of Licensing for u-blox AG's Cellular Communication Division. "Not all patent holders are willing to understand the demands of the non-handset market segments and then negotiate to reach agreement based on that understanding. Our discussions exemplified two companies' working to find mutually beneficial opportunities with an eye towards the future." David Muus, Program Manager of the Mobile Communication Program at Sisvel, added: "It is a welcome negotiation that turns a dispute into cooperation."

About u-blox

u‑blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u‑blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost‑effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox contact:

Kent Baker

Senior Principal, IP Strategy

Tel +1 (858) 847-9611

kent.baker@u-blox.com

SOURCE: u-blox AG via EQS Newswire





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/607631/u-blox-and-Sisvel-Sign-Intellectual-Property-License-Agreement-Litigation-Dismissed



