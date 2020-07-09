u-blox Partners with Cohda Wireless on Next Generation V2X Solution

Cohda's world-leading V2X software stack will enable advanced V2X functionality on the u-blox UBX-P3 DSRC/802.11p V2X chip

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / u-blox (UBXN.SW)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has partnered with Cohda Wireless, a global leader in the development of connected autonomous vehicle software, to produce an advanced V2X solution for the cooperative intelligent transport market. Cohda's world-leading V2X software stack will support the u-blox V2X chip UBX-P3 for connectivity based on DSRC/802.11p standards.

Cohda Wireless and u-blox have a long-standing relationship and share a common vision of leveraging wireless technology to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities across the globe. The u-blox UBX-P3 chip, which enables wireless vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, has now been enhanced with Cohda's hardware-agnostic software applications, which are the most widely deployed in the industry, providing 360 awareness and detecting hidden threats beyond anything a driver or on-board sensors can see.

Cohda Wireless Chief Engineer Fabien Cure said that the partnership offers the market an advanced V2X solution that will be of particular interest to Tier One's, OEM's, and road authority suppliers.

"In order to progress vehicle safety, OEMs need to produce vehicles that have embedded V2X wireless communication technology as a standard inclusion," explained Mr. Cure. "Likewise, cities around the world are preparing for the introduction of wide scale cooperative intelligent transport systems."

Cohda is the only supplier to have its V2X software feature in production vehicles, namely GM and Volkswagen.

"Connectedness is the key to safer roads and highways around the world and a technology solution of this caliber is an enabler of further trials and development in this sector that we warmly welcome," added Mr. Cure.

"The porting of Cohda's leading V2X software stack onto our high-performance UBX-P3 chip forms a leading solution and enables a swift integration into automotive platforms", said Herbert Blaser, Senior Director, Product Center Short Range Radio at u-blox.

Cohda's software products are applied in more than 60 percent of all V2X field trials in the world today in compliance with US Federal Communications Commission and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards.

"When we connect vehicles to each other and to roadside infrastructure, we are creating an intelligent and integrated road transport system that has the potential to reduce road accidents simply because the technology is capable of things humans aren't," added Mr. Cure.

About u-blox

u-blox (UBXN.SW) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

About Cohda Wireless

Cohda Wireless is a global leader in the development of Connected Vehicles and Connected Autonomous Vehicle software with proven applications for Smart City, Mining and other environments. Cohda's technology connects vehicles with infrastructure and pedestrians to make our streets, cities and working environments safer, smarter and greener. Cohda is headquartered in Australia and has offices in Europe, China and the USA.

Cohda Wireless's innovative software solutions enable autonomous vehicles to connect with other vehicles and with Smart City infrastructure. These connections span Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (collectively called V2X), and allow CAVs to 'talk' to each other, Smart Cities, and vulnerable road users in order to avoid accidents, reduce congestion and be more efficient. Cohda partners with Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers, ITS Equipment Vendors, and Mining Equipment Technology and Services (METS) vendors to provide complete hardware/software solutions to Car Makers, Smart Cities, and Mine Operators, respectively. Cohda's products are used widely in locations including the USA, Europe, Australia, Japan, Africa, Middle East, China, Singapore and Korea.

Cohda Wireless media contact:

Grant Law

Grant Law Public Relations

+61 488 518 414

grant@grantlaw.com.au

