u-blox AG: With the VERA-P3, u-blox Reaffirms its Commitment to Traffic Safety by Making V2X Easily Accessible

The compact module, based on u-blox core technology, brings easy access to V2X, an essential enabler of increased safety, convenience, and efficiency on the road

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / u-blox (UBXN.SW)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA-P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX-P3 V2X chip, VERA-P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier-1s, and manufacturers of traffic management infrastructure on a fast track to integrating V2X technology into their platforms and solutions and deploying it commercially.

VERA-P3 communicates via the IEEE 802.11p wireless standard, referred to as Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) in the USA, also known as ITS-G5 in Europe, to connect vehicles with each other and with roadside infrastructure. By effectively seeing beyond the line of sight, V2X lets vehicles assist drivers in potentially dangerous situations, in the event of slow traffic ahead and by negotiating complex intersections. Smart cities can also benefit from vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) applications to manage traffic, from providing greenlight speed advisory, roadwork warnings, and hazardous location warnings.

Ready to meet the upcoming market demand from the automotive industry, VERA-P3 will play a crucial role in enabling truck platooning, which will be supported by the majority of trucks by 2025. VERA-P3 is ideal for other applications such as agriculture and mining, where heavy machines need to communicate with each other to synchronize their activities.

By putting VERA-P3 as a V2X module on the market, u-blox brings its own core technology in the hands of customers in an easy and accessible manner. u-blox expertise in GNSS technology is also a key asset as satellite-based positioning is becoming more and more crucial in V2X.

"The VERA-P3 module packages the UBX-P3 chip, which has already been successfully used in trials and customer applications, into an easy-to-use module," says Chafik Driouichi, Senior Product Strategy Manager, Short Range Product Center at u-blox. "The module reduces the overall complexity of integrating the technology, speeding up time to market, reducing costs and capital investment, and future-proofing end products."

Based entirely on u-blox core technology and leveraging the company's long track record as a dependable partner to the automotive industry, VERA-P3 offers customers quality, reliability, and peace of mind. Qualified for operation from -40 C to +105 C, the automotive grade product complies with WAVE and ETSI ITS G5 for operation on US and European territory.

Customers will be able to get their hands on samples and evaluation kits starting from July, 2020.

u-blox (UBXN.SW) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

