U.S. blanks Russia to win gold at world junior-A challenge; Canada West gets bronze

BONNYVILLE, Alta. — Isaiah Saville made 25 saves for the shutout and Bobby Brink scored the game-winner as the U.S. blanked Russia 2-0 to capture gold at the world junior-A challenge.

Trevor Janicke sealed the Americans' seventh win at the event with an empty-netter at 19:14 of the third period.

Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in a losing cause.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brink's scored at 2:52 of the first as the U.S. capitalized on its lone power-play chance. Russia was scoreless in three opportunities with the man advantage.

Earlier Sunday, Dylan Holloway scored twice and Matthew Radomsky made 46 saves as Canada West held off the Czech Republic for a 3-1 victory in the bronze-medal game.

Ethan Leyh also got on the score sheet for the Canadians and Layton Ahac had a pair of assists.

Michal Teply broke up Radomsky's shutout bid with a marker at 13:44 of the third period.

Tomas Vomacka made 37 saves in a losing effort for the Czechs.

Canada West has captured bronze twice since the tournament's inception in 2006, and won its fifth gold over the U.S. last year.

The Canadian Press