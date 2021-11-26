U.S. Biochar Market 2021 to 2028 Report by Technology, by Application, by State and Segment

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Biochar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Health & Beauty Products), By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. biochar market size is expected to reach USD 433.4 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is majorly driven by rising demand for biochar in agricultural applications because of its ability to maintain soil stability and water holding capacity for a long duration due to the high amount of carbon content, which improves the productivity of crops, organic chemicals, and other major application industries.

The market for biochar in the U.S. is still in the nascent stage. The product is expected to gain significance for increasing agricultural productivity and crop yield in the near future. In addition, growing consumer awareness in the U.S. regarding the benefits of organic food is expected to propel the product demand owing to its ability to enhance soil fertility and plant growth.

Biochar is anticipated to witness increased penetration in livestock farming on account of its ability to provide essential nutrients for the health of livestock. Increasing intake of meat in North America is contributing to the expansion of livestock and poultry farming, thereby propelling the demand.

The market is characterized by the presence of a mix of small and medium-scale producers with regional expansion aspirations. This scenario is expected to change over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for organic food and the consequent expansion of organic farming.

A rising population is expected to boost food production, which, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market given the ability of this charcoal-like substance to increase crop yield. However, farmers are still unaware of the long-term benefits of biochar in agriculture. The product is yet to gain full acceptance in the agriculture sector. However, various factors such as the growing demand for organic farming and the rising usage of biochar as a feed additive are anticipated to propel the U.S. market growth.

U.S. Biochar Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of volume, pyrolysis was the largest technology segment and accounted for 82.5% of the total share in 2020 owing to its high-quality product and large production quantity

  • As of 2020, agriculture accounted for the highest revenue share of over 89.0% because of the ability of product ability to improve soil fertility and water holding capacity

  • As of 2020, California accounted for the highest revenue share of 19.3% due to the growing agricultural sector in the country

  • Regional players are focusing on integrating themselves throughout the different stages of the value chain to increase their profit margins and reduce dependency on raw material suppliers

  • The biochar industry being in the nascent stage is projected to have significant opportunities for development. The major focus of the manufacturers is to increase awareness regarding the product

Companies Mentioned

  • Black Owl Biochar

  • Karr

  • Aries Clean Energy LLC

  • Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

  • Biocharworks

  • Zeropoint Clean Tech, Inc.

  • Advance Renewable Technology International (Arti)

  • Soil Reef LLC (The Biochar Company)

  • Avello Bioenergy

  • Oregon Biochar Solutions

  • New England Biochar

  • Chargrow Usa Llc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Scope And Methodology
1.1 Market Definition & Segment Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Research Scope And Assumptions
1.4 List Of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Competitive Insights

Chapter 3 U.S. Biochar Market Variables & Trends
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 North America Biochar Industry Outlook
3.1.2 U.S. Biochar Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Raw Material Trends
3.3.1.1 Wood
3.3.1.2 Crop Residue
3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends
3.3.2.1 Pyrolysis
3.3.2.2 Gasification
3.3.2.3 Recent Developments
3.3.3 Distribution Channel Analysis
3.4 Price Trend Analysis
3.4.1 Price Dynamics
3.4.2 Future Outlook
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Labeling Policies
3.5.2 Grant For Beetle Killed Trees
3.5.3 Biomass Tariff Analysis
3.5.4 Grants & Policies For Biochar In the U.S.
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising Need For Soil Remediation
3.6.1.2 Ascending Demand For Organic Food
3.6.2 Market Restraints
3.6.2.1 Financial Barriers
3.6.2.2 Lack Of Awareness Among End Users
3.6.3 Industry Challenges
3.7 Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4 U.S. Biochar Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Technology Market Introduction
4.1.1 Pyrolysis
4.1.2 Gasification
4.1.3 Other Technologies

Chapter 5 U.S. Biochar Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Application Market Introduction
5.1.1 Agriculture
5.1.2 Animal Feed
5.1.3 Health & Beauty Products
5.1.4 Other Applications

Chapter 6 Biochar Market: State Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 State Market Introduction
6.2 U.S. Biochar Market Estimates & Forecasts, By State
6.2.1 California
6.2.2 Texas
6.2.3 Kansas
6.2.4 Oklahoma
6.2.5 Idaho
6.2.6 Arizona
6.2.7 Other States

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Recent Developments By Key Market Participants
7.2 Vendor Landscape
7.2.1 List Of Manufacturers
7.2.2 List Of Agricultural Product Retailers
7.3 Key Customers
7.4 Competitive Scenario

Chapter 8 Company Profiles




For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui0g6e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Hamilton, Ont.

    Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.

  • Ranking Canada's best and worst Olympic hockey jerseys

    A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.

  • Saints honour Drew Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

    Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.

  • Big pass interference penalty in OT dooms Cowboys, who take another loss to Raiders

    The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.

  • Mining NHL futures value at U.S. Thanksgiving

    Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.

  • Bills cap off Thanksgiving with blowout of Trevor Siemian-led Saints

    Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.

  • Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

    Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.

  • Sideline spat in Raiders-Cowboys leads to two ejections and a ref with bloodied chin

    There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.

  • LeBron James calls suspension for bloodying Isaiah Stewart's face 'some bulls***'

    James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.

  • Bears keep Lions out of win column on Thanksgiving as Matt Nagy rumors continue to swirl

    The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.

  • One thing every NHL team should be thankful for

    32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.

  • Bo Horvat: 'It's exhausting and unacceptable'

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.

  • How the Raptors slowed down the Grizzlies' offence

    After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42&nbsp; in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.

  • 11 trade targets the Blue Jays should consider this offseason

    From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 12 preview, schedule, live streams

    An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.

  • Copa Libertadores final shows off Brazil dominance

    Brazilian clubs' domination of South American soccer is underscored by the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras on Saturday in Montevideo. A Brazilian team will win the South American crown for a third consecutive time, an eighth time since 2010. Flamengo won the trophy in 2019. Palmeiras is the defending champion thanks to a 1-0 victory against local rival Santos. The winner on Saturday will become a three-time champion. Whoever it is will put Brazil closer to Argentina in the

  • Analysis: Sizing up 10 teams with best Super Bowl chances

    Close games and unpredictable outcomes have been a staple this NFL season. Thanksgiving Day was the latest example. The Bears beat the Lions on a last-second field goal. The Raiders upset the Cowboys on a field goal in overtime. The league and the networks must love it, and fans stay entertained. Going into Thursday, the 23 games decided by a winning score on the final play were the most such games through Week 11 in league history. Victories by Chicago and Las Vegas increased that total to 25.

  • Super Bowl champion Kyle Arrington focused on helping youth

    Kyle Arrington’s journey from undrafted rookie to NFL leader in interceptions to Super Bowl champion ended following a series of concussions. The former New England Patriots cornerback has turned life after football into a mission to help youth in his community, especially those in underprivileged areas of Maryland and Washington, D.C. The 35-year-old Arrington launched E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation a few years ago with a goal “to provide positive reinforcement to the youth by encouraging them to drea

  • Yahoo Sportsbook Daily: Best Week 12 NFL Wagers

    Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Best Week 12 NFL Wagers

    Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.