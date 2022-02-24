U.S. banks tackle Russia sanctions fine print, worry over escalating restrictions

Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price
·4 min read

By Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. banks were well-prepared for the Western sanctions announced so far over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, but they are still nailing down details and worry that new measures could increase the cost and complexity of enforcing the new restrictions, lawyers and industry executives said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would announce further sanctions on Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week.

The United States, the European Union and Britain on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Russia after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine. Chief among their targets: Russian banks and their ability to operate internationally.

Washington imposed the harshest measures on Monday prohibiting trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway Ukraine regions and moving on Tuesday to cut off Russia state-owned Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank and 42 of their subsidiaries from the U.S. financial system.

The U.S. Treasury also barred trading in newly-issued Russian sovereign debt, and ordered that assets relating to a handful of Russian elites and their family members be frozen.

Financial institutions are the primary enforcers of sanctions.

In the past they have paid hefty fines for falling down on the job but since 2014 when countries sanctioned Russia for annexing the Crimea, banks have pulled back from the region and beefed up their sanctions compliance programs.

U.S. banks spent an estimated $35.2 billion on financial crime compliance - including sanctions, anti-money laundering checks and controls against other illegal activities - in 2020 alone, according to a LexisNexis survey.

As tensions in the region rose, the Biden administration was in touch with the industry for several weeks on potential measures and alerted banks ahead of Tuesday's announcement so the industry could prepare, three industry sources said.

"The new U.S. sanctions should not be hard to implement because, at least for now, the Russian bank designations are fairly discrete and, post-Crimea, U.S. and global banks have had ample time to address the nuances of these kinds of sanctions," including identifying beneficial asset owners, said Mario Mancuso, international trade partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Still, industry executives starting to implement the rules on Wednesday said they were seeking additional clarity from the Treasury on some details, most importantly the precise geographic boundaries of the breakaway territories.

"Those jurisdictions are defined under Ukraine law but they may or may not be what the breakaway jurisdictions assert is within their alleged sovereignty and that may change," said Andrew Shoyer, a partner at law firm Sidley Austin.

He added that the 30-day deadline the Treasury had given companies to comply was the toughest it dishes out.

A spokesman for the Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MORE TO COME

The White House and other nations said Tuesday's measures are just the start. Some additional sanctions, like expanding their scope to include more Russian banks or individuals would be relatively simple to handle.

But executives flagged concerns that jurisdictions might diverge in their sanctions approach if disputes arose over how to address Russian aggression. Reuters reported last week that the U.S. and its allies are not agreed on how they should respond to non-military Russian aggressions, like identifiable cyber attacks.

Conflicting sanctions regimes would be more complex and expensive to implement, executives said.

Another major question is whether Biden imposes "secondary sanctions" on overseas parties that do business with the underlying sanctioned entities. Those are also trickier to implement because of the complexity of identifying business ties.

Some financial industry executives have also told the administration that they oppose any sanctions that would target Russia's access to payment provider SWIFT, which is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries.

Such a move could hurt Russian banks but it would also be disruptive for the global payments system and make it tough for creditors to get their money back from Russia.

While the White House has downplayed that option, lawmakers could pursue it. Although Congress is on recess this week, Isaac Boltansky, policy director for brokerage BTIG, said he expected lawmakers to advance legislation to challenge Russia's action soon.

"There will also be an effort to ban Russia from the international payments infrastructure SWIFT, but there are concerns that doing so could harm Russian creditors awaiting funds," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder, additional reporting by Hannah Lang and Liz Dilts, editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

    BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist. And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated curling skip ever. Four years after losing in the final to American upstart John Shuster in Pyeongchang, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. “It feels so crazy, I almost ha

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • AP Was There: NBA approves plans to launch WNBA

    The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game in 1996 as its Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following summer. The board approved the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997 with the slogan of “We Got Next.” It started with plans for eight teams to play a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the NBA Board of Governor's decision on April 2

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and took the shot that was redirected for the game-winning goal to beat the Russians in the final Sunday and win

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Securing Vancouver 2030 Olympics would revive corporate funding: sports federations

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The Vancouver Olympics created unprecedented enthusiasm for amateur sport in Canada. But since 2010, corporate funding has dwindled, and sports federations say they have to work very hard for Canadian athletes to compete among the world's best at the international level. Several of those sports federations feel Vancouver must secure the 2030 Olympics in order to give a second wind to private investment. “Canada thinks differently from other countries, which rely on major cor

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Beijing Games: ___ BOBSLED 2-WOMAN Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic sliding medals, while Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. extended her medal record with a bronze. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won the silver, pushing Germany to eight gold medals in nine sliding events in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in sliding at any Olympics. Meyers Taylor, in possibly her last

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Canadian cricketers lose by nine wickets to Oman in ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

    MUSCAT, Oman — Unbeaten half-centuries by Kashyap Prajapati and captain Zeeshan Maqsood helped host Oman to a commanding nine-wicket win over Canada on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The loss evened Canada's record at 1-1 after an opening win over the Philippines. In other play Group B Saturday, Nepal dispatched the Philippines by 136 runs to top the group with four points. Canada and Oman have two points each. The United Arab Emirates leads Group A with four points. Bahrai

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID