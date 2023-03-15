U.S. banking regulator engaging in 'heightened monitoring' of national banks - spokesperson

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator is engaging in "heightened monitoring" of national banks and coordinating with other regulators amid broader turmoil in the banking sector, according to a spokesperson.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises national banks, is "committed to ensuring that national banks remain safe and sound," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"In times like these, the OCC engages in heightened monitoring and coordinates with other regulatory agencies in the U.S. and globally to ensure that the federal banking system remains a trusted source of strength to consumers, businesses and communities," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Mark Porter)

Latest Stories

  • The CEO of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank is asking customers to return. But spooked Americans are moving billions out of smaller banks and into Wall Street giants.

    The failure of two mid-sized banks over the weekend spooked investors and depositors who are worrying about the financial health of regional banks.

  • Banking crisis fears intensify as shares in top lenders plunge

    The sell-off of banking stocks took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, leading to reports that some major shares had been temporarily suspended.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse presents low risk for Canadian sector: analysts

    TORONTO — As regulators move to address the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, analysts say there is limited fallout risk for the Canadian financial sector. "Not only should the failure of [Silicon Valley Bank] not have significant negative implications for our banks, but this crisis should actually be viewed as further vindication of the Canadian banking model," said Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman in a client note Monday, highlighting the stability of Canada's diversified major banks. U

  • Signature Bank in New York went under on Sunday. Other lenders also named Signature Bank are scrambling to let customers know they're still open for business.

    Lenders going by the name of Signature Bank in other US states say they are not associated with the collapsed Signature Bank, New York.

  • Moody's warns of more pain for US banks as downgrades sector

    The ratings giant warns of a 'rapid deterioration in the operating environment' for US banks.

  • Cheap money drove the Silicon Valley Bank bonfire – now we will see how far the rot spreads

    Money may make the world go round but fractional banking and maturity transformation determine the speed of the revolutions. This arrangement works extremely well right up to the point at which it doesn’t – as we’ve just discovered with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

  • Bank fears spread to Europe, drag down shares of big lenders

    GENEVA (AP) — Fears about the world banking system spread to Europe on Wednesday as shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged and dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the United States. At one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value, hitting a record low after the bank's biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — told news outlets that it would not put more money into the Swiss lender, which was beset b

  • Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe

    NEW YORK (AP) — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall. President Joe Biden insisted that the system was safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation's history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two ban

  • Banking Crisis in U.S. Likely to Push Crypto Firms Offshore

    U.S. crypto firms are looking for bank accounts offshore following the collapse of three digital assets-friendly financial institutions last week. Sygnum in Switzerland and Bank Frick in Lichtenstein told CoinDesk they have seen an increase in requests to open accounts in the past few days from various jurisdictions - including the U.S. Meanwhile, Swiss bank SEBA said it has already started onboarding crypto clients that have recently shown interest. On the retail side, Gibraltar's Xapo Bank has also seen increased demand for new accounts in the past few days and is adding GBP payment services with USDC options likely starting later this week.

  • Swiss central bank ready for Credit Suisse support

    Investors are worried about how the bank, beset by problems, will handle the fallout from SVB's collapse.

  • U.S. banking behemoths attract flood of deposits after SVB collapse -sources

    U.S. consumers have flooded banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc with deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, sources familiar with the matter said. The transfers, which one source said reached billions of dollars, came as investors fretted over the financial health of smaller regional lenders even after receiving assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers. Large banks saw in influx of money from consumers and businesses in the last week as SVB teetered, one of the sources told Reuters.

  • California Rep blames banks for run, ‘they stand to lose everything’

    A bank run and the collapse of SVB Financial group (SIVB) leaves others at risk of losing everything. Regionals like PacWest Bancorp (PACW), and Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) both saw major losses on Monday while Signature Bank (SBNY) became the latest casualty of banking turmoil as the run continues to impact the industry. The largest bank fail since 2008 has left some wondering if the banks are being bailed out by the governments. Speaking at the White House on Monday morning, President Biden said, “Americans can rest assured that our banking system is safe. Your deposits are safe."&nbsp; Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo spoke with California representative John Raymond Garamendi on if he thinks the banks are getting some help or if they deserve what’s coming to them. Key Video Moments&nbsp; 0:00:20: The Banks, shareholders, management, stand to lose everything 0:00:50 - Regulators will help the depositors who didn’t know the status of the bank 0:01:20 - The risks still remains to the shareholders of the bank 0:01:40 - President Biden didn’t wait around, took action on the banks

  • JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab & 8 Other Banks Drop in Market Value After SVB Crash — Is Your Money Safe?

    Financial stocks took a pounding on March 13 as panicked investors aimed to cut their losses amid fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will lead to even more bank...

  • DOJ to probe collapse of Silicon Valley Bank -source

    STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. That’s according to a source familiar with the matter on Tuesday. This comes as scrutiny mounts over its sudden demise and regulators scramble to contain the fallout. The Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation as well according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the probes.The Justice Department, the bank, and the SEC declined to comment. The investigation is in its early stages and may not result in allegations of wrongdoing or charges being filed, the source said.The rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the fall of Signature Bank have left regulators racing to contain risks to the rest of the sector. On Tuesday, ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on the U.S. banking system to "negative" from "stable.” Despite that, bank stocks climbed across the board on Tuesday— First Republic jumped 25-percent in afternoon trading as investors bet the crisis was ebbing... after President Joe Biden this week said all depositors in the failed banks would be protected and &nbsp;vowed to strengthen the banking system. . "During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including the Dodd-Frank law, to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again. Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements. I'm going to ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again, and to protect American jobs and small businesses."The Federal Reserve is also conducting a review of these recent bank failures. Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren wants Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stay out of this, accusing him of contributing to the failures by supporting the easing of bank rules. In a statement Tuesday, Warren wrote “For the Fed’s inquiry to have credibility, Powell must publicly and immediately recuse himself from this internal review.”Separately, Senator Warren sent a letter to the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank Greg Becker pressing for details on the bank's lobbying in favor of a 2018 law that eased regulations for large regional banks, which she and others have pointed to as contributing to the bank's Friday collapse. She also asked for information regarding any stock sales by executives or bonuses paid out in the months leading up to its failure.

  • Trump Lawyer Tries To Grab Document From MSNBC's Ari Melber In Heated Interview

    "We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.

  • Trump biographer says Donald Trump likely wanted to pay off Stormy Daniels because he was 'more afraid' of Melania Trump than of the electorate

    "I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," said Tim O'Brien, who wrote the book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald."

  • Stephen Colbert's Withering Impression Of Eric Trump Takes A Very Dark Turn

    The "Late Show" host also broke a promise he'd made about former President Donald Trump.

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Influencer breaks down in tears over criticism of her baby’s uncommon name

    ‘I knew everyone wasn’t going to love the name so I am not going to sit here defending it’

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.