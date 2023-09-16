U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.48

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will pay a dividend of $0.48 on the 16th of October. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

U.S. Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on U.S. Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 53%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 28.3%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 43% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

U.S. Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.78 total annually to $1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.4% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

U.S. Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, U.S. Bancorp's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On U.S. Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for U.S. Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is U.S. Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.