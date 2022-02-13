U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president

Dave Graham
·2 min read

By Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday.

Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been more resilient than most global leaders, has this month become embroiled in a war of words with a critical journalist over his reporting on the lifestyle of one of the president's sons.

On Friday, the president devoted a chunk of his daily news conference to criticizing journalist Carlos Loret de Mola - and named his salary - just a day after authorities had confirmed the fifth killing of a media professional in Mexico this year.

"He's gone from being against the system to 'I am the system'," said Roy Campos, head of polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, whose tracking poll this weekend showed support for Lopez Obrador taking its biggest daily drop in nearly two years.

The poll published on Sunday shows the left-leaning Lopez Obrador with an approval rating of 61.2%, 0.6 percentage points lower than on Saturday and 1.5 points lower than a week earlier.

Lopez Obrador argues that Loret is part of entrenched interests resisting his project of making Mexico a fairer society. But his singling out of the journalist at a time of heightened sensitivity about the profession has stirred unease.

Loret said the revelations have put him in danger, and that Lopez Obrador was angry because his reporting on the son's apparently expensive lifestyle sat awkwardly with the image of personal austerity the president has projected.

On Saturday, without mentioning Loret, the U.S. embassy in Mexico said it was "dismayed" by the situation journalists faced in the country, pointing to the latest killing.

Later in the day, the Mexican government said the United States had temporarily suspended avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan, a major producing region that has been plagued by chronic gang violence.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador for the second time in under a month received a visit from a top U.S. government official flagging investor concerns about Mexico's plans to strengthen state control of its energy market.

The country is already facing economic headwinds as figures published late last month showed that Mexico slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year.

Lopez Obrador has set a referendum for April 10 for the public to vote on whether he should see out the rest of his term, which is due to conclude at the end of September 2024.

Political analysts say there is almost no chance he will lose and many opposition politicians have distanced themselves from the referendum as unnecessary. The president has argued it is important that he be held to account by the public.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'They are looking for us to kill us': In hiding from Taliban, Afghans who helped U.S. struggle to escape

    The White House faces pressure to ramp up evacuations as Talban rule tightens in Afghanistan. US allies have been hiding since Kabul's fall in August.

  • I’ve Tried Every Natural Deodorant, and I Swear By These 15

    Dermatologists explain how to shop for natural deodorants and share recs for the best aluminum-free deodorants that eliminate body odor and minimize sweat. It’s been five years since I switched from antiperspirant and went au naturel, and let me tell ya, the journey stinks. “Antiperspirants use aluminum chloride salts to block sweat from leaving pores,” says board-certified dermatologist Becca Marcus, MD.

  • US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

    Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat. The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers. Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.

  • Father shoots son during fight, but no arrests made, South Carolina sheriff says

    “We are not ruling out the possibility of a self defense shooting,” the sheriff said.

  • Ukraine crisis: This is why the escalating crisis of Russia threat affects us all

    For those in the UK, western Europe and the United States who take comfort in the fact that an escalating crisis with Russia over Ukraine is blissfully far away - think again.

  • Sen. Roger Marshall questions Biden’s mental health, suggests annual cognitive test

    Marshall’s comments came in response to a question from a Fox News host asking his opinion as a medical doctor. Marshall’s medical specialty is obstetrics.

  • Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

    Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

  • A British Airways Boeing 747 was bought for $1.35 by an English airport and converted into a 'party plane' event space — see inside the renovated Queen of the Skies

    The Boeing 747 was retired by most of the world's airlines in 2020, but not all of them went to the scrapyard.

  • USA seizes control of Group A with win over Canada in men's hockey

    Hockey Canada's unblemished run in Beijing is over.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Beijing Olympics men's hockey preview: Is gold Russia's to lose?

    Russia is the favourite to repeat, but there's no shortage of medal contenders in the men's hockey event in Beijing.

  • Nick Nurse impressed with Thad Young's defensive prowess, finish

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse thinks the defensively-versatile Thad Young will fit in seamlessly with the core group, allowing for minimal disruptions to team chemistry as Toronto works its deadline-day acquisition into its schemes.&nbsp;

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric