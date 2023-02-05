U.S. assessing impact of cybersecurity incidents after Italy's warning

Kanishka Singh
·1 min read

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity officials were assessing the impact of reported incidents on Sunday after Italy sounded an alarm earlier on a global computer hacking attack.

"CISA is working with our public and private sector partners to assess the impacts of these reported incidents and providing assistance where needed," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Reuters.

Any organization experiencing a cybersecurity incident should report it to the FBI or CISA, it added in its statement.

The comment comes after Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency warned organisations to protect their systems and said thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Latest Stories

  • Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

    ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters, adding it was on a massive scale. Italy's ANSA news agency, citing the ACN, reported that servers had been compromised in other European countries such as France and Finland as well as the United States and Canada.

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Eric Trump Blames Dad's Beloved Brexit For Millions In Losses At Scottish Golf Courses

    Donald Trump has previously hailed the U.K.'s departure from the European Union as a "great thing" for Britain and for business.

  • Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

    In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue suitcase, Marzo climbed aboard a plane to Hialeah last Friday, shaken by the speed of it all.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

    The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Prosecutors Feared They'd Have To Prove Trump Wasn't Legally Insane, Book Says

    Lawyers in New York mulled the prospect as potential charges were considered over Trump's business records, according to a new "inside account."

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister Address Reports He’ll be Ousted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government expects Russia’s new offensive to start this month, defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press briefing in Kyiv. The one-year mark of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor will be Feb. 24. Separately, Reznikov addressed reports he may soon be replaced. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat Y

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • The Manhattan DA was skeptical about using Michael Cohen to testify against Trump. He's now helping the office investigate the ex-president's hush-money scandal.

    A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.

  • Stop trying to make sense of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She inhabits a world of nonsense.

    The GOP has taken Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — arguably the most ludicrous lawmaker in an age of ludicrousness — and awarded her legitimacy.

  • I’m getting strange emails from Republican Kevin Kiley, and they keep getting worse | Opinion

    “Kiley’s spin is so patently dishonest given his gold-plated education that you just have to roll your eyes,” writes Jack Ohman | Opinion

  • Jamie Raskin Forecasts Trump's Legal Future: Indictment Is 'Almost Inevitable'

    The Maryland Democrat referred to the ex-president as "basically a one-man crime wave" in an interview with MSNBC.