U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies During Training Accident After 'Hard Landing'

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen https://recruiting.army.mil/News/Article/3329314/golden-knights-team-member-dies-after-training-accident/

U.S. Army Parachute Team

A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team died Monday after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

According Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen was taken to a local trauma center after a "hard landing" to a routine morning jump, ABC affiliate WPLG reports.

Kettenhofen joined the elite parachute team, also known as the Golden Knights, in the fall of 2020, following in the footsteps of two older brothers who are also paratroopers.

Kettenhofen had performed over 1,000 jumps with the U.S. Army, according to a statement on his death from the Army. Per the Miami Herald, he was 37 years old and had earned a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Army Commendation Medal as an infantryman. He additionally served a tour in Iraq.

RELATED: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride in Florida: 'Words Can't Say How We Feel'

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," noted Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander, in the statement.

"Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The accident is currently under investigation.