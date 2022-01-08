U.S. approves voluntary departure of some consulate staff from Kazakhstan

Protests erupt after fuel price rise in Almaty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from the consulate general in the Kazakh city of Almaty, amid an ongoing state of emergency in the country.

"U.S. citizens in Kazakhstan should be aware that violent protests may severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens departing Kazakhstan," the State Department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

