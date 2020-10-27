U.S. to announce plan for Medicare, Medicaid to cover early COVID-19 vaccine: Politico

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Vaccine COVID-19' sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Trump administration will this week announce a plan to cover out-of-pocket costs of COVID-19 vaccines for millions of Americans who receive Medicare or Medicaid, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four people with knowledge of the plan.

According to the plans, Medicare and Medicaid will now cover vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The changes are expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the report added.

The planned rule will also address other COVID-19 related issues like expanding flexibility for Medicaid patients seeking care for the coronavirus, Politico reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes)