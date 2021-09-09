U.S. Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market 2021-2025 and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents analysis of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, with detailed examination of the impact of COVID-19, the market size in terms of value and segments.



Growth of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation), Blackstone (TeamHealth) and Baxter International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



The US anesthesia drugs and devices market progressed at a steady pace after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025).



The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, growing healthcare expenditure, etc.



Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as the side effects of anesthesia, lack of skilled anesthesiologists, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as escalating establishment of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), technological enhancement of anesthesia devices etc. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also analyzed in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Anesthesia: An Overview

2.2 Regional Anesthesia: An Overview

2.3 Anesthesia Devices: An Overview

2.4 Anesthesia: End Users



3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Segment Analysis



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 COVID-19: An Analysis

4.2 Response of Industry

4.3 The US Number of COVID-19 Total Cases



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Increase in Monitored Anesthesia Use

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Side Effects of Anesthesia

5.2.2 Lack of Skilled Anesthesiologist

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Escalating Establishment of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

5.3.2 Technological Enhancement of Anesthesia Devices



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Shares by Players

6.2 The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers

6.3 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services



7. Company Profiles

KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation)

Blackstone (TeamHealth)

Baxter International Inc.

