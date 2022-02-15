U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it would allow advanced headlights known as "adaptive driving beams" to be used in vehicles on U.S. roads that could help prevent nighttime crashes.

The agency acted in response to a petition filed by Toyota Motor Corp in 2013 to allow the lights, which provide more illumination than existing lights without a glare to oncoming motorists by using additional sensors to automatically adjust lights. The headlights have been permitted in Europe for more than a decade and are also allowed in Japan and other countries. Volkswagen AG and BMW AG also later filed petitions to use the lights on U.S. vehicles

(Reporting by David Shepardson)