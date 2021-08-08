U.S. administers over 351 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 351,400,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 407,561,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 350,627,188 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 7, out of 407,550,175 doses delivered.

The agency said 194,866,738 people had received at least one dose, while 166,477,481 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday. (https://bit.ly/3iAW4FH)

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

