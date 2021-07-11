U.S. administers nearly 334.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

July 11 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 334,151,648 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 387,006,120 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday.

A total of 333,565,404 vaccine doses had been administered by July 10, the CDC said.

The Atlanta-based agency said 184,132,768 people had received at least one dose while 159,266,536 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE PFE.N, BNTX.O as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)