U.S. administers 451.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 451,453,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 566,964,025 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 449,955,588 doses the CDC said had been administered as of Nov. 20.

The agency said 230,298,744 people had received at least one dose while 196,284,442 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 35.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

