U.S. administers 428 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 428,006,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 531,287,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 426,728,092 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 4, out of 528,775,895 doses delivered.

The agency said 222,902,939 people had received at least one dose, while 193,425,862 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 22.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)