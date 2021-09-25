U.S. administers 389.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 389,372,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 471,821,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Sept. 24, out of 470,630,875 doses delivered.

The agency said 213,177,462 people had received at least one dose, while 183,353,326 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when U.S. authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)