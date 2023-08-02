U.S. 75 northbound closed near Plano due to fiery tractor-trailer crash with injuries

U.S. Highway 75 near Plano is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash that resulted in a tractor-trailer fire, officials said.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 75 at Parker Road are closed until further notice, the Plano Police Department said in a press release. Traffic can exit at Parker, but the northbound service road is closed. Officials said drivers should look for another route and suggested motorists take the George Bush Turnpike and travel north past Parker Road.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of injuries is unknown, officials said, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Anyone who saw the crash happen is asked to return to Plano and give a written witness statement. Questions can be directed to the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.