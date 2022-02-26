TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler not in starting lineup for UK-Arkansas game

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler in the starting lineup for their basketball game at No. 18 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, but UK Coach John Calipari expects them to play.

Calipari said on UK’s pregame radio show that Washington and Wheeler had practiced with the team, but he didn’t plan to put then in his starting five against the Razorbacks.

“Let’s see how the game goes,” he said. “We’ve gotta start working them in anyway. But they seem to be somewhat healthy. I told them, ‘If I see any limping or anything …’ you know, I’ll hold them out. But it looks as though they’ll play today.”

Washington and Wheeler both left UK’s game at Tennessee on Feb. 15 with injuries, and they have not played since. Both players were held out of home games against Alabama and Louisiana State over the past week, with Kentucky winning both of those matchups while playing a makeshift starting backcourt of Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady.

UK Coach John Calipari largely stuck with his starting lineup — also consisting of Jacob Toppin, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe — in the second half of the Alabama game, while freshman wing Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to spark UK’s victory over LSU on Wednesday night.

Mintz, Grady, Brooks, Toppin and Tshiebwe were listed as the starters against Arkansas.

Wheeler suffered a wrist injury toward the end of the Tennessee loss, while Washington re-aggravated a lower left leg injury in that game. He first injured the leg a few days earlier in a victory over Florida, missing the end of that game as a result. Washington also suffered a left ankle injury in a loss to Auburn earlier this year and missed nearly all of that game and Kentucky’s victory over Mississippi State three days later.

Washington is projected as an NBA lottery pick this year and is Kentucky’s top backcourt scorer this season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Wheeler is leading the Southeastern Conference in assists — with 7.1 per game — for the second consecutive season, and he’s also averaging 9.6 points in his first year with the Wildcats after transferring from Georgia in the offseason.

Kentucky’s next game will be the home finale against Mississippi on Tuesday night, and the Cats will then wrap up the regular season at Florida next Saturday.

Calipari has said repeatedly over the past couple of weeks that getting his roster healthy for the postseason is the biggest priority. Kentucky came into the weekend as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, according to the latest ESPN bracketology. The bracket aggregation website BracketMatrix.com ranks UK as the top No. 2 seed — fifth overall — going into Saturday’s game at Arkansas.