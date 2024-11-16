Tyson v Paul - ringwalk time, weight, fight rules, undercard & how to follow

YouTuber Jake Paul faces heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match on 15 November in Arlington, Texas.

The bout is a controversial one considering Tyson is 58 years old, but on the undercard are three world-title fights including the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Organisers are hopeful of selling 60,000 tickets at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, which can hold 80,000 fans.

The fight night is also the first boxing event to be streamed by Netflix, with Taylor and Serrano serving as the co-main event for the undisputed light-welterweight title.

You can follow live text commentary of Paul v Tyson and Taylor v Serrano from 03:00 GMT on 16 November on the BBC Sport website and app.

When is the Tyson v Paul fight and what are the UK times?

The fights are being staged in Texas, meaning a late night for UK fans.

The event is due to start at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, 16 November.

Taylor v Serrano is expected about 03:00 with the main event expected just before 04:00.

Who is on the Tyson v Paul undercard and what is the full line-up?

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - heavyweight (8x2min rounds)

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2 - undisputed light-welterweight title (10x2min rounds)

Mario Barrios v Abel Ramos - WBC welterweight title (12x3min rounds)

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes - middleweight (6x3min rounds)

Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool - WBO super-middleweight title (10x2min rounds)

What are the rules of the Tyson v Paul fight? Is it a pro fight?

The Texas Athletic Commission agreed to sanction the contest as a professional fight that will count to each man's record, but have added several stipulations considering Tyson's age.

The rounds can only be two minutes long and the bout cannot go longer than eight rounds.

Another big thing is the glove size. Tyson and Paul will wear 14oz gloves rather than the traditional 10oz gloves worn in professional boxing.

Knockouts will be allowed and a winner will be announced at the end of the eight rounds.

As for Taylor v Serrano 2, all the normal rules apply. Women's fights are 10 two-minute rounds.

What is the Tyson v Paul fight week schedule?

Tuesday - open workout in Arlington from 23:30 GMT

All fighters will be going through the motions from about 17:30 local time.

Wednesday - news conference from 00:00 GMT (Thursday, 14 November)

Paul and Tyson will hold a final news conference at about 18:00 local time. Usually the undercard fighters or the co-main event, in this case Taylor and Serrano, conduct a news conference first before the headline act emerges.

Thursday - weigh-in from 00:00 GMT (Friday, 15 November)

Each fighter will hit the scales 24 hours before the fight. Tyson and Paul will not be under pressure to make weight, but Taylor and Serrano will have to hit the light-welterweight limit for their contest.

How do Tyson and Paul's records compare?

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's records are miles apart [BBC]

Tyson and Paul's records are worlds, and years, apart.

Tyson made his professional debut in 1985, 12 years before Paul was born.

Over a 20-year career, Tyson won 50 fights, losing just six with 44 knockouts.

He is the youngest heavyweight champion ever having achieved the feat aged 20. He is a two-time heavyweight champion and reigned as undisputed champion between 1987 and 1990, beating the likes of Frank Bruno, Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes.

Tyson retired in 2005 after back-to-back stoppage losses, but has done a few exhibition fights - including against Roy Jones Jr in 2020 - since then.

However, Paul is the favourite going into the contest for several reasons.

At 27 he firmly has youth on his side even if there is a big gap in experience. Paul has built a big career in the ring as one of the world's most famous YouTubers.

He jumped on the trend of YouTuber boxing in 2018 before having his first pro fight in 2020. Paul has fought a host of recognisable names, but many of them are MMA fighters trying out boxing for the first time.

Wins over former UFC fighters Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva have been big spectacles. His only loss was to boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury in 2023.

Paul's most recent win was over former UFC fighter and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry in July.

Paul has never fought more than eight rounds, with seven stoppages on his record.

In comparison, Paul has boxed 52 rounds while Tyson has fought 215 rounds.

How do Taylor and Serrano's records compare?

Taylor and Serrano's first fight couldn't have been closer and they have two of the best records in boxing.

Serrano is a seven-weight world champion while Taylor is among an elite club in the modern era to win undisputed titles in two weight classes.

Taylor, 38, has 23 wins and just one loss on her record, a 2023 defeat by Chantelle Cameron she avenged in her next fight.

Serrano, 36, is one of the most seasoned pro female fighters on the scene today with 47 wins, two losses and one draw on her record.

Taylor has one of those victories over Serrano, while the other one was way back in 2012 at super-featherweight to Frida Wallberg.

We saw in the first fight how their styles gelled perfectly and just how many punches were thrown between them. A combined 320 punches were landed over the 10 rounds.

Taylor won a narrow split decision in an instant classic at Madison Square Garden in April 2022.

The Irishwoman suffered her first defeat since then while Serrano became undisputed champion at featherweight as she amassed five more wins.

Serrano has the edge in experience in the pro game over Taylor [BBC]

What belts are on the line for Taylor v Serrano?

Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles, as well as the Ring Magazine belt.

Their last fight was at lightweight for the same belts.

Serrano is a former world champion at light-welterweight but that was in 2018.

Tyson v Paul fight predictions

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew: "Fingers crossed that Mike [Tyson] has that one big right hand in him and he saves boxing, because this guy [Jake Paul] is single-handedly trying to destroy it."

Jake Paul: "I will beat Mike Tyson because the gods are on my side, the universe is on my side and I've done every single thing for the last four years properly to prepare for this moment and this guy does not want it more than me. I have the heart of a warrior."

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano: "Come on, Jake Paul."

Undisputed light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor: "You can never bet against a legend, Mike Tyson."

