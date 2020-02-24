Tyson Fury's win over Deontay Wilder was a big win for Nevada sportsbooks

Tyson Fury wasn’t the only big winner in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Bettor after bettor came to the window wanting to lay their money on Deontay Wilder in Saturday night’s fight. Wilder was a minus-125 favorite in Nevada for most of the leadup to the fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

When the underdog Fury won the WBC heavyweight championship fight by TKO in the seventh round, sportsbooks were quite pleased.

MGM won big with Tyson Fury TKO

Scott Ghertner, the executive director of PR for entertainment and sports at MGM Resorts International, said MGM sportsbooks had about a seven-figure win on the fight when the underdog Fury won.

Ghertner said it was estimated to be one of the five best boxing results for MGM over at least the past 10 years.

All kinds of bets came in on Wilder. The public was heavy on Wilder. Ghertner said MGM took a couple of large bets on Wilder to win $100,000 and there were plenty of five-figure wagers on him too.

Big fight weekend in Vegas

Overall it was a huge weekend in Vegas, a callback to a time when the heavyweight division created endless buzz.

The gate receipts for Wilder-Fury were the largest ever for a heavyweight fight, breaking the record set by an Evander Holyfield-Lennox Lewis fight in 1999. The Fury-Wilder fight took in nearly $17 million at the gate. Shortly before the fight, the cheapest tickets on StubHub were about $7,500.

The #WilderFury just set heavyweight gate record passing 16.88 million gate set in 99 by Holyfield Lewis 2. No final gate yet byt is a record — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 23, 2020

After Saturday night’s win, Fury is the hottest name in heavyweight boxing and his next fight will be worth another fortune. Perhaps bettors will be more willing to back him next time.

