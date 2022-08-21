Tyson Fury's cousin stabbed to death as boxer urges Government to tackle knife crime 'pandemic'

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said the violence was 'becoming ridiculous' with 'idiots carrying knives' - Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images North America

Tyson Fury’s cousin was killed in a stabbing over the weekend, as the boxing champion called on the Government to act on the UK’s knife crime “pandemic”.

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion took to social media on Sunday to share the news that Rico Burton, his 31-year-old younger cousin, had been “stabbed in the neck”.

He wrote: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous idiots carrying knives. This needs to stop.”



Calling for a resolution to the persistent issue of knife crime in the UK, he added: “[The] UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own! Life is very precious and it can be taken away at any moment.”



“RIP Rico Burton - may the Lord God grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon.”

In a police press conference last night, Superintendent Ben Ewart of Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Fury’s younger cousin was the victim of a stabbing in Altrincham, Manchester, that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.



He said the attack was “senseless” and took place while Mr Burton was enjoying an evening out with friends.



“Everything suggests at this stage that [Mr Burton] was enjoying an evening out with friends - it’s a very tragic ending to what should have been a good night out with friends,” he said.



Two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody.

Supt Ewart said: “At around 3am this morning on Sunday August 21, emergency services received multiple calls about a disturbance in Goose Green in Altrincham.

“On arrival, we found a 17-year-old male and a 31-year-old man with stab wounds receiving first aid from members of the public before officers and paramedics took over.

“Both males were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where sadly the 31-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died. I can confirm that male is Rico Burton.”

The 17-year-old remains in hospital with “serious injuries”.

A murder investigation into Burton’s death has been launched, and Supt Ewart added: “Goose Green is a popular nightspot and would have been busy at the time and I appeal for anyone who was there overnight on Saturday August 20 or anyone with information about this incident including phone photograph footage or videos to come forward, in particular any friends of any of the victims or suspects who may have been out with them that night who has not yet come forward.”



Asked about Tyson Fury’s post, he said: “I am aware of the media circulation. I can’t confirm whether there is a connection with the family.”



He added: “It remains a number one priority of ours to remove knives from the street and try to tackle these kinds of incidents."

The news of Fury’s cousin’s death came just hours after “The Gypsy King” confirmed his decision to break his retirement plan for a second time at the age of 34.

He challenged Oleksandr Uysk, the Ukrainian boxer who beat Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, to an undisputed title fight in a video posted on social media hours before his cousin’s death.