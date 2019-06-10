Tyson Fury after becoming undisputed champion in 2015: ‘I prayed to God to kill me’

Shortly after beating Wladimir Klitscho in 2015, which made him the undisputed world champion, Tyson Fury fell into a deep depression. (Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury opened up about his mental health on Sunday in an ESPN E:60 special, recalling the time after his win against Wladimir Klitscho in 2015 that made him the undisputed world champion.

While a feat like that would appear to boost most athletes to a positive place, it had the opposite effect on the 30-year-old Englishman.

Fury defeated Klitscho in November 2015, claiming the IBF, IBA, WBO and WBC heavyweight titles in the process to become the undisputed world champion.

Shortly after that, however, Fury’s mental health declined rapidly. He ballooned up to 400 pounds, started drinking heavily and began using cocaine while battling depression.

He wanted to die.

“It doesn't get any darker than not wanting to live,” Fury said, via ESPN. “That's as dark as it can go, I suppose. And that's where I was at in my life. I prayed to God to kill me. I'd wake up in the morning and I'd say, ‘Why did I wake up again? Why am I back in this place I don't want to be?’

“This is a man whose got everything, by the way. Wife, family, achievements, money, fame, glory, everything. But it didn’t mean nothing because I was very unwell. When you’re in that lonely, dark place, nothing matters. Nothing.”

Fury still bitter about Deontay Wilder bout

Fury lost all of his titles during his absence from the ring, and didn’t make his return until his bout with Deontay Wilder — which ended in a split decision at the Staples Center, a result that still doesn’t sit well with Fury more than six months later. In his mind, he won 10 of the 12 rounds in that fight, and only lost the two when he was knocked down.

“If I had lost to Deontay Wilder, I’d said, ‘Fair play, Deontay. You beat me,’” Fury said, while imitating a handshake. “No chance. I won the fight 10 rounds to two. But I get a draw, which only adds cayenne pepper to my story because it makes it more watchable, more controversial. after everything I’ve been through, they robbed me of the biggest comeback in boxing history.”

Wilder announced last month that a rematch between the two fighters had been set up for sometime in 2020, too, as long as they both win their next fights.

With the highly anticipated fight on the horizon, Fury has no doubt that he can beat Wilder this time around.

“If Deontay Wilder ever had a prayer of beating me, that was his time,” Fury said, via ESPN. “He couldn’t do it. I could beat Deontay Wilder seven days a week and twice on a Sunday. He’d be looking up off his back next time we meet.”

Before he can do that, however, Fury has one more opponent in his way.

Fury is set to take on undefeated German heavyweight Tom Schwartz in Las Vegas on Saturday — an opponent he knows he can’t overlook.

“When people fight Tyson Fury, they know they’re going to get a pot of gold at the end of it when they win,” Fury said, via ESPN. “So everybody, even if he’s a bum, may rise to the occasion.”

