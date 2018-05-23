Tyson Fury vs. Sefer Seferi: Fast facts to know about the heavyweight bout

Tyson Fury is back.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion (25-0-18 KOs) is coming back after a 2 1/2-year absence following a doping ban.

The first opponent in his comeback tour will be Albanian Sefer Seferi (23-1-21 KOs), a career cruiserweight who has been in four fights since Fury last entered a ring in November 2015. The fight will take place on June 9.

MORE: Adonis Stevenson sends message to those who question his resume

Although this is set to take place at heavyweight, Sefer Seferi has campaigned as a cruiserweight for most of his career; he has an older brother (Nuri) who is a cruiserweight too — his fight record stands at 39 wins and eight defeats, losing to former world champions Marco Huck, Herbie Hide and Krzysztof Głowacki.

Opta aggregated some fast facts about the upcoming match to get fans ready for the fight:

Fury’s victory in Düsseldorf against Wladimir Klitschko was the first defeat to be inflicted upon the Ukrainian since 2004, when Lamon Brewster stopped him in the 5th round.

Anthony Joshua’s much lauded victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium took place 17 months after Fury managed the same feat but in Klitschko’s adopted home of Germany; Tyson did not touch the canvass in his bout.

39-year-old Sefer Seferi has only tasted defeat once in his professional career to date; losing to current WBA (regular) heavyweight belt holder, Manuel Charr in September 2016.

Although this is set to take place at heavyweight, Sefer Seferi has campaigned as a cruiserweight for most of his career; he has an older brother (Nuri) who is a cruiserweight too — his fight record stands at 39 wins and eight defeats, losing to former world champions Marco Huck, Herbie Hide and Krzysztof Głowacki.

Despite not being regarded as a puncher, Tyson Fury’s decision win over Klitschko ended a run of four stoppages whilst Seferi has claimed 21 of his 23 victories inside the scheduled distance.

Fury is fighting in the North West, the region where he was brought up and currently resides, for the first time since his dramatic three-round win over Neven Pajkic back in 2011.

All of the belts won by Tyson Fury as a result of his win in Germany versus Klitschko were lost because of his absence away from the ring; all of the straps he picked up are now in the possession of British rival, Anthony Joshua.

Although Sefer Seferi has only suffered one defeat in 24 appearances as a pro, the total record of his opponents at the time of fighting them stands at 337 losses and 237 victories (21 draws); Fury’s by contrast, 176 defeats and 486 wins (14 draws).

Tyson Fury has recorded 146 rounds across his 25 professional fights to date; Seferi has only gone 86 over his 24 outings. This will be the 15th 10+ round fight for Fury and the 13th in succession, whilst this is just the 6th such fight for Seferi.