Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin results: Fury overcomes severe cut to earn decision

The consensus among boxing pundits was that Tyson Fury would blast through Otto Wallin on Saturday night and move on to his expected rematch against WBC titlist Deontay Wilder in February.

The Swede had other plans. He caused a severe gash over Fury's right eye that affected Fury throughout the fight. At one point, the ringside doctor looked at the cut to make sure Fury was good to continue. The lineal heavyweight champion dug down deep, though, and overcame the gritty Wallin to win by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 116-112) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sporting News scored the fight 115-113 for Fury.

Fury (29-0-1) looked to be on his way to a comfortable victory as he showed exceptional footwork, flicked the jab and threw combinations.

But Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) landed a short left hand in Round 3 that opened up Fury. Blood instantly started pouring down the champion's face. As Fury kept pawing at the cut to wipe the blood away, Wallin was able to do excellent bodywork and land solid shots upstairs.

Wallin had things in control and his hopes for a monumental upset were growing significantly when the tide of the fight shifted immediately in Round 6. The ringside doctor inspected Fury's cut as blood oozed down Fury's face. Fury told the doctor he could see out of the eye, and the doctor allowed the fight to continue. That woke up Fury, and he took control of the remainder of the contest.

Fury stopped with the jab and made it a point to his use his power and size advantage. He kept uncorking hard shots to the body and went upstairs when opportunities presented themselves. When he needed a breather, "The Gypsy King" leaned on Wallin against the ropes until the referee pulled the fighters apart.

Down on the scorecards heading into the 12th round, Wallin came out fighting like he had nothing to lose. He connected on five hard left hands that got Fury's attention. The Briton made it to the final bell, however, and secured his spot against Wilder. All that needs to happen is for the WBC titlist to beat Luis Ortiz in a fight that is expected to take place in November.

"Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum!” Fury said in his postfight interview. "He's next, Feb. 22. I'll let the cut heal, enjoy myself and get some time with the family."

Here is what happened at Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin:

Tyson Fury def. Otto Wallin by decision in a tougher-than-expected fight

1:12 a.m.: Fury def. Wallin by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 116-112). Shocked that two of the scorecards were so wide. Not the performance many were expecting, but Fury did enough to win and to remain undefeated (29-0-1, 20 KOs).

Round 12: Wallin put it all on the line. He connected on five shots to the head and then a sharp hook to stun Fury. Fury was trying to survive and Wallin tried everything to win. 10-9 Wallin (115-113 Fury)

Round 11: How is Wallin standing? Fury uncorked missle after missle but Wallin somehow stayed on his feet. Time for the final round. 10-9 Fury (106-103 Fury)

Round 10: Fury came out trying to put Wallin out of his misery by unleashing one heavy punch after another. It's a testament to Wallin that he survived. The way Fury continues to pound the body is a thing of beauty. And that's coming from a heavyweight, which makes it more impressive. 10-9 Fury (96-94 Fury)

Round 9: What just happened in the round is what many people were expecting the entire time. Fury's firing on all cylinders, which resulted in nearly putting Wallin away with a left hook. It's only a matter of time before Fury puts Wallin away. 10-9 Fury (86-85 Fury)

Round 8: Fury is really showing the entire arsenal. He's using the jab, but he also is showing the power when needed, starting with the body and then finishing upstairs. Wallin is starting to tire. 10-9 Fury (76-76)

Round 7: Fury's energy was different in this round. He threw power shots but also went inside and started to pound the body. A smart strategy by Fury as Wallin was doing the same thing. The tide has shifted in favor of the Briton. 10-9 Fury (67-66 Wallin)

Round 6: What a bizarre round. Wallin had it in control until referee Tony Weeks instructed the ringside doctor to come in and check the cut as blood was gushing down Fury's face. Fury told the doctor he was fine, and the meeting seemed to light a fire under Fury. He connected on a series of power shots to back up Wallin. After the bell, Wallin raked his glove over Fury's cut. Wallin should have had a point deducted for that. 10-9 Fury (58-56 Wallin)

Round 5: Fury has been severely impacted by the cut. He's fighting not to lose while Wallin is taking every chance to win. Everything Wallin is doing is bothering Fury. The champ needs to get composed and show some urgency in a hurry. 10-9 Wallin (49-46 Wallin)

Round 4: Solid work by Wallin. He isn't abandoning his game plan and continues to go to Fury's body. Fury came back at the end of the round but it was too little, too late. Can Fury bring that momentum into the fifth round? 10-9 Wallin (39-37 Wallin)

Round 3: The complexion of the fight changed when Wallin landed a left hand to open up a huge gash over Fury's right eye. You could see the cut was bothering Fury in the last 30 seconds and when he was walking back to his corner. Wallin is the aggressor and Fury is backing up. It's time for Fury to turn it on and start opening up his offense. 10-9 Wallin (29-28 Wallin)

Round 2: Another good round for Wallin. He landed a series of shots on the inside. All that did was infuriate Fury, who came roaring back with a four-punch combination including a left hook that stunned Wallin. Feels like Fury can finish whenever he wants if he just turns it up a notch. 10-9 Fury (19-19)

Round 1: For about the first minute, it seemed as though Fury would fight on the outside and flick his fantastic jab until he decided to come in and attack. Wallin had other plans. He came in and caught Fury with a left uppercut to get his attention. Wallin stayed in Fury's space and didn't allow him to do much. You can tell he has Fury's respect as Fury gave him a mean stare. Wallin just smiled. Wallin 10-9

12:13 a.m.: Quite the entrance for Fury. Coming out dancing with a mariachi band in tow. It took Fury a little over five minutes to finally get to the ring. Will the fight even last that long?

Midnight: It is now time for the main event of the evening as lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury battles Otto Wallin. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) looks for his second win of 2019; he easily disposed of Tom Schwarz in June. Wallin (20-0, one no-contest, 13 KOs) looks for his first victory of the year after going to a no-contest against Nick Kisner in April.

Expect a walk in the park for Fury, but in boxing, you can never say never. That is why they fight.

Emanuel Navarrate thrashes Miguel Elorde to retain WBO title

11:41 p.m.: Navarrate def. Elorde by TKO at 0:26 of the fourth round to keep his belt.

After nearly being finished in the third, Elorde came out attacking Navarrate and unloaded the kitchen sink. Navarrate walked through the shots with relative ease and unloaded a series of heavy shots himself, including a vicious right hand to force the referee to step in and call the fight.

You can say it was a good stoppage but the referee and Elorde's corner should have put an end to the massacre before the start of the fourth round. That's how fighters get severely injured. Hopefully, Elorde will be OK.

11:35 p.m.: Navarrate nearly sent Elorde packing at the end of the third. He connected on a right hand followed by blistering left hook that almost put Elorde through the ropes. It was considered a knockdown because the ropes protected Elorde. Why is he coming out for the fourth round? Why lead the lamb to slaughter?

11:32 p.m.: Navarrate almost put Elorde away in the second round. Elorde landed a body shot and Navarrate followed up with a left hook and then a sharp left uppercut to stagger Elorde. Give Elorde credit. He hung in there and continued to fight.

11:25 p.m.: It is time for the main card and the co-main event of Fury vs. Wallin, as Emanuel Navarrete puts his WBO junior featherweight title on the line against Juan Miguel Elorde. Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) returns to defends his championship for the second time in 28 days. Yes, you read that correctly. The 24-year-old defeated Francisco De Vaca by third-round TKO on Aug. 17. His ,promoter Bob Arum, asked him after the fight if he'd be willing to compete on Saturday. Navarrete immediately accepted the offer.

Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) fights for a world title for the first time. He comes in having won 17 consective fights with 11 wins by stoppage.

How will Navarrete handle the quick turnaround? Can Elorde rise up in the biggest opportunity of his career?

11:03 p.m.: Jose Zepeda def. Jose Pedraza by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93). Not the most entertaining fight but a good win for Zepeda. He needed a win in the worst way. He got off to a good start by going to the body, fell off a bit in the middle rounds but came back for a solid final two rounds to win for the first time in three fights.

10:57 p.m.: Where was this action in the previous 11 rounds? Both guys were going for it and showing the fans who they are really are. A close fight to score, but it should go to Zepeda.

10:53 p.m.: I don't know why Zepeda and Pedraza are touching gloves after the 11th round. They have nearly put the crowd to sleep.

10:40 p.m.: Very surprised by the lack of action. Both guys appear content to be fighting on the outside.

10:15 p.m.: The final preliminary bout of Fury vs. Wallin features Jose Zepeda taking on Jose Pedraza in junior welterweight action. After a narrow majority decision loss to unified champion Jose Ramirez, Zepeda (30-2, two no-contests, 25 KOs) went to a no-contest with Eleazar Valenzuela in May. Pedraza (26-2, 13 KOs), a two-division champion, rebounded from his December loss to pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko to stop Ines Antonio Lozada Torres.

A fun fight that should whet the appetite for the main card.

10:02 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of Fury vs. Wallin. Sit back, relax and grab the refreshments for what should be an exciting night of action.

Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin undercard results

Carlos Cuadras def. Jose Maria Cardenas by majority decision; junior bantamweights.

Issac Lowe def. Ruben Garcia Hernandez by unanimous decision (78-74, 77-75, 77-75); junior lightweights.

Gabriel Flores Jr. def. Miguel Angel Aispuro by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54); lightweights.

Iskander Kharsan def Isidro Ochoa by TKO at 3:00 of the fifth round; super bantamweights.

Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin fight card

Matchup Class Belt Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin Heavyweight Lineal Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde Jr. featherweight WBO Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda Jr. welterweight ... Carlos Cuadras vs. Jose Maria Cardenas Jr. bantamweight ... Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro Lightweight ... Felix Valera vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy Light heavyweight ... Isaac Lowe vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez Jr. lightweight ... Isidro Ochoa vs. Iskander Kharsan Jr. featherweight ... Guido Vianello vs. Cassius Anderson Heavyweight ... Abraham Martinez vs. Kevin Johnson Welterweight ...

Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin latest news

