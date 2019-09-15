Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin: Betting odds, expert pick, how to bet on the fight

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) and challenger Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) will clash Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

SN takes a closer look at the betting angles for the fight:

Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin odds, expert pick

Sportsbook Review has installed Fury as an overwhelming favorite (as of Sept. 13). The logical theory is that oddsmakers are looking at Fury being the superior fighter.

The champion is listed at minus-3011, which means you'd need to wager $3,011 to win $100. Wallin is plus-2200, meaning you'd net $2,200 if you bet $100. The odds have risen for Fury; "The Gypsy King" initially was listed at minus-2000. Wallin's odds have likewise gone up; they were initially plus-1120. More people are putting money on Fury, which isn't surprising, but expect that to change as the fight inches closer.

After helping to deliver one of the best fights of 2018, a thrilling split draw against Deontay Wilder in December, Fury pummeled Tom Schwartz in a second-round TKO last June. With a Wilder rematch not happening until February 2020, Fury decided to stay active and chose Wallin.

Wallin had been scheduled to square off with B.J. Flores on July 12, but the Washington State Department of Licensing declined to approve a license for Flores, citing medical reasons. Wallin's most recent fight, then was a no-contest vs. Nick Kisner in April.

The biggest question heading into Saturday's fight is whether Fury can stay focused with the Wilder rematch within reach. All he has to do is stand upright and not slip on a banana peel, and he'll win rather easily. The best thing for the 31-year-old champ is to put in more rounds, stay sharp and keep his cardio up. Six rounds would be the ideal length, because that's the halfway point of a fight.

Wallin has never faced anyone remotely close to Fury's caliber. The 28-year-old Sweden native needs to fight the fight of his life. He will need to pray that he lands the perfect shot to pull off a monumental upset.

Fury will come out, pump the jab, use his exceptional footwork and control the distance until he gets a feel for Wallin. Once he figures out Wallin's timing, he will start coming forward and look to connect on his power shots. Wallin won't be able to handle the pressure or the shots coming from different angles for long. He'll be finished by the sixth or seventh round.

If you feel like putting up a bunch of money and making little in return, then put something on Fury. If you are having a great betting day and want to press your luck, plunk some down on Wallin. I don't like your chances on the latter.

SN's pick: Fury by sixth-round TKO.