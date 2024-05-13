Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Tyson Fury face fight Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Tyson Fury’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk – aka the “Ring of Fire” clash – is set for May 18.

The much-hyped encounter had originally been due to take place in Saudi Arabia in February but was postponed after the Briton suffered a “freak cut” above the eye in training.

It is the second time his planned fight with Usyk has been delayed after an initial slot in December failed to materialise.

When is Fury v Usyk?

The undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The fight had originally been scheduled for Feb 17.

Where is the fight being held?

The bout will be in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

How can I watch it in the UK?

In a unique move for an event of this magnitude, the fight will be available via DAZN, Sky Sports and TNT Sports in the UK.

The will cost £24.95 on Sky and £24.99 for new DAZN customers (price also includes a free month’s subscription to the streaming service). It will cost £23.99 for existing customers.

TNT Sports Box Office will charge viewers £24.99 to watch the fight.

Why was the the fight rescheduled?

The fight was postponed from its original date on Feb 17 to May 18 after Fury suffered a cut above his eye in sparring caused by an elbow from Agron Smakici.

Smakici tells the story of how the dreaded cut opened up above Fury’s eye that postponed the undisputed clash.

“It was a strange day. Throughout the two weeks, I was sparring with him [Fury] we did hard sparring in the evenings but that day it was at about midday. During the spar, there was a lot of wrestling, and I also do professional wrestling so I had some good moments keeping him in the wrong positions. He was joking around, as he always does, and we were roughing

each other up on the inside.”

Leaked footage from their final sparring session together appeared to show that an elbow caused the cut but Smakici insists this was accidental. “When you see the punch, I know I shot a clear punch but the way he held my head, he was pulling my head forward to him. So, that’s maybe why the elbow came through also. But it was a punch first of all. It was a freak accident.”

What’s at stake?

Boxing will have an undisputed heavyweight champion again after what Fury himself has called a “fight for the ages”.

Fury holds the WBC belt, which he won in 2020 when he beat Deontay Wilder. He has defended that belt three times, against Wilder, Dillian Whyte and, most recently, Derek Chisora.

Usyk has held the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles since beating Anthony Joshua in 2021. He had defended those titles twice: against Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated so far in their professional boxing careers. The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

The last time boxing had a unified and undisputed heavyweight champion was in 2000 when Lennox Lewis held four titles.

What are they saying?

The fight in Riyadh, originally proposed for Dec 23 and then set for Feb 17, has been rescheduled for May 18.

Usyk told reporters during the week of the fight that, should he win, it could be his last bout in this division. “Maybe I will go back to cruiserweight and win,” said the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

“I feel incredible, as good as I did at the 2012 Olympic Games. Just as young and energetic, and with a big desire to move forward,” he said. “It’s the most important fight of my career, my sports career and my sporting life. I want to say that my victory is the victory of the entire Ukrainian people. And defeat is personal.

“I was worried about Tyson Fury, that there might be injuries and that our fight might not take place,” he added, making a dig about Fury’s injury in sparring that postponed the fight in February.

“If he was performing, I think he deserves an Oscar. It has to happen because we have a contract. It’s a problem only for Tyson Fury. He signed a contract, so he has to fight. It has been an incredible journey. I can do anything now.”

‘I’m going in there to get paid, get laid, and come back to Morecambe Bay’

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Fury has revealed his motivations for uniting the belts.

“So I’m going in there to get paid, get laid, and come back to Morecambe Bay.” he said. “I probably won’t even buy anything, because I don’t need anything. I’ll go to the shop and buy a bit of shopping, probably be tighter than I am today. I’ll do the rematch exactly the same, get paid, get laid, come home, Morecambe Bay, still not buy anything.”

‘I can beat him blindfolded’

On his tactics, Fury confirmed his intention was ro dominate the smaller man with his sheer size and power. “I’m looking to do a demolition job on him,” he said.

“I just want to beat the silly sausage. Yes, Usyk is fast, talented, he out-boxed a big heavyweight in Anthony Joshua twice but AJ is one-dimensional, one-paced, and I could outbox him with a blindfold on. I’m just different.”

Who is on the undercard line-up?

Jai Opetaia will have a rematch against a man he defeated to become a cruiserweight world champion, Mairis Briedis. They will fight for the vacant IBF cruiserweight championship.

Joe Cordina make a second defence of his IBF super-featherweight crown and he will fight Belfast’s IBO world champion, Anthony Cacace.

German heavyweight Agit Kabayel will face Cuban boxer Frank Sanchez and Sergey Kovalev fights Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.

Britain’s Mark Chamberlain takes on Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab at lightweight.

Isaac Lowe, who is Tyson Fury’s cousin, takes on Hasibullah Ahmadi at featherweight.

David Nyika, the 6ft 8in Kiwi cruiserweight will fight Michael Seitz and heavyweight Moses Itauma will face Ilja Mezencev.