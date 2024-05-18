Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: A rundown of the undercard

Michael Seitz takes on David Nyika in a potentially high-class cruiserweight clash - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

History will be made tonight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally do battle with the undisputed heavyweight world title on the line.

Britain’s Lennox Lewis was the last fighter to hold all the division’s belts 25 years ago and he is tipping the Gypsy King to inflict a first defeat on the Ukrainian in his 22nd professional fight.

The fight should have taken place in February but Fury was injured in sparring so the full card was delayed – and it features some big names looking to make statements of their own.

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

New Zealander Nyika has made a fast start as a pro, winning eight fights, seven of them by knockout. His amateur background suggests he has a solid skill set and another convincing victory is expected this weekend as he looks to take advantage of a six-inch height advantage.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)

At 41, Kovalev is in the twilight of his career but he may have one last big performance in him after a two-year absence from the ring. Safar has a 16-0 record but he has never fought at the same level as the Russian, whose power cannot be questioned even if his most recent knockout win came in 2019.

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)

British fighter Chamberlain won in Riyadh in March and he should follow that up with another comfortable victory. He has incredible power and Wahab may not have an answer to that. The bookmakers think the same with Chamberlain priced at 1/14 to win, while his opponent is 8/1.

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

Itauma is considered to be the future of the heavyweight division and has won all 22 of his fights to date. The 19-year-old should have too much power and be too awkward for Mezencev and he is the red-hot favourite at 1/100 to win this one, while Mezencev is 25/1.

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)

Both men are undefeated and the winner of this bout is expected to fight for the WBC title, so both have the incentive to make a big statement. At 7/4, the value lies with Kabayel, who will provide the biggest test of the Cuban’s career. He has more experience and can record a career-best victory against the 4/9 favourite.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight world title)

Welshman Joe Cordina defends his title and he should secure another victory. The bookies price him at 1/6 to win – with a points victory being their favoured method of victory.

Cordina’s experience and skill set should be superior to that of Cacace and he will look to put on a show ahead of what could be a big few years for him. Irishman Cacace is a big underdog at 4/1.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis (IBF cruiserweight world title)

The final fight before Fury vs Usyk features Australian Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis facing off in a rematch for the vacant IBF title. Opetaia came out on top in the brutal previous meeting in July 2022, winning via unanimous decision, and he is 1/6 with the bookmakers to repeat that feat.

He has won all 24 fights and has stayed active, while Briedis has not fought since. But the latter has never been stopped, so he could hold out but suffer another points defeat, which is priced at 15/8.

All odds correct at the time of writing.