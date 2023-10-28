Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou - LIVE!

The Tyson Fury show continues in Riyadh tonight as he fights Francis Ngannou in a massive crossover bout. The WBC heavyweight champion has been out of the ring since defeating Derek Chisora last December, but returns to action here as he goes up against former UFC star Ngannou, who is making his professional boxing debut.

Fury's WBC belt is not on the line tonight, but there is a tangible prize on the horizon for him. Terms have been agreed for an undisputed showdown in December with Oleksandr Usyk, who will be in attendance, and that fight is expected to take place on December 23 in Saudi Arabia should Fury, as expected, avoid any complications here. Ngannou has not had a fight of any kind since January 2022, and now puts on the boxing gloves for the first time in anger against a man widely considered to be the best in the division.

Martin Bakole stopped Carlos Takam in the fourth round at the start of the undercard, with Joseph Parker still to come before Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye go toe-to-toe for the British heavyweight title. Follow of the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Fury vs Ngannou latest news

Start time: Undercard from 6pm, main event 10:40pm

How to watch: TNT Sports Box Office

Card in full: Wardley and Adeleye chief support

Fury vs Ngannou prediction

Bakole stops Takam in the fourth round

Issues for fans at home

18:58 , Matt Verri

Huge night of boxing ahead - it's not got off to a great start.

TNT Sports Box Office has said they "hope to correct the fault shortly", but it's been down for close to 15 minutes now.

Good news for fans of awful waiting music. Bad news for fans who paid for some boxing and would like to watch it.

Plenty on the line...

18:55 , Matt Verri

It's not expected to be a particularly tough test in the ring for Fury tonight, but there is plenty on the line.

Should he come through without any complications, he is expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 in a much-awaited undisputed showdown.

It's the fight the fans want - everyone will be hoping Fury does not pick up a cut or an injury tonight.

Action Images via Reuters

Fury wants a war

18:49 , Matt Verri

Tyson Fury has insisted he will be frustrated if his crossover bout with Francis Ngannou is not a "war" tonight.

At Wednesday's workout, Fury repeatedly took aim at the shape Ngannou was in, claiming the 37-year-old was embarrassed to take his t-shirt off.

As confident as ever, Fury ripped his own top off mid-interview and urged Ngannou to test him in the ring, claiming he will be "disappointed" if he has it all his own way during the fight.

"That's what you call shape - this man is fit for 25 rounds, non-stop", Fury told TNT Sports.

Asked if he expected the fight to turn into an all-action war, he added: "Yeah and if it's not I'll be disappointed.

"I've trained for 10 rounds. If it's anything easier, then I've had an easy night."

Tyson Fury is pure gold 😂#BattleOfTheBaddest | #FuryNgannou | Saturday, 6PM | Live on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/1n15Y7IrnA — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 25, 2023

Still to come...

18:44 , Matt Verri

So, one heavyweight fight down... plenty to go!

That British title bout between Wardley and Adeleye is the final action before Fury and Ngannou enter the ring.

Before that though, the likes of Joseph Parker and Moses Itauma take centre stage.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

How Bakole got the job done

18:40 , Matt Verri

Takam was taking a lot of punishment, it's a good stoppage from the referee.

Trainer Billy Nelson gives his thoughts...

18:37 , Matt Verri

"I told him he had to let his hands go a little bit more. He was much faster than Carlos.

"A really, really bad injury. We can only thank his physio - if it wasn't for her, there wouldn't be a fight tonight."

Bakole reveals injury in camp

18:36 , Matt Verri

"Takam has experience. He's a tough guy and I respect him.

"But I want to thank everybody back in Scotland and the UK. I'm so happy to be part of this.

"Ask Tyson Fury, he will tell you. I had a bad injury in camp, I spent only two weeks at the gym. I have a big heart, I can't give up. That's why I have more weight."

18:34 , Matt Verri

Bagpipes blaring around the arena, not sure they get played very often in Riyadh.

Anyway, time to hear from Bakole after that strong display.

18:31 , Matt Verri

Well that got eventful in a hurry.

Two rounds of basically nothing, Bakole wasn't moving his feet or his head.

But he kicked into gear at the start of the third round and didn't look back from there. Beautiful body shot in the fourth set it up, and that right hand finished things off as the referee jumped in.

Really impressive from Bakole. Will he now get a fight against one of the really big names in the division?

Bakole stops Takam!

18:29 , Matt Verri

Round 4

Takam looking very shaky now, Bakole has come marching out from his corner and he's walking his opponent down. Legs are not fully under Takam.

Bakole definitely sensing the finish could be close, he doesn't want this fight to drag on. Reminder that he weighed in at basically 300lbs.

Big body shot from Bakole, Takam didn't like that at all. And another one!

Huge right... waved off! The referee has seen enough. Bakole has a stoppage win in the fourth win.

Takam vs Bakole

18:25 , Matt Verri

Round 3

Bakole has burst into life! Unloading on Takam, who has his hands high and is just trying to survive. Brutal punching from Bakole, massive shots landing.

Fair play to Takam, he's seen that off and now he's marching forward. Decent work to the body, Bakole pushed back onto the ropes.

But here he comes again, huge uppercut. There's nothing subtle about Bakole, but he's swinging for the hills. Hooks continue to land, and another uppercut for good measure.

That was a brilliant round. Bakole takes it.

Takam vs Bakole

18:22 , Matt Verri

Round 2

Fair to say it's not exactly a bouncing atmosphere right now. In fact it's absolutely silent, beyond the occasional clap from the corners. Kind of atmosphere where you'd feel like you have to hold in a sneeze.

Bakole not giving much for anyone to get excited about. He's still refusing to move his feet. Going to wear out that bit of canvas.

Takam is at least moving his head, but the pace is glacial.

Couple of decent shots from Takam, we'll give him that round.

Takam vs Bakole

18:17 , Matt Verri

Round 1

Bakole has come in very heavy for this - not sure he's planning on going ten rounds.

Reminder that this fight, and the undercard bouts to come, taking place outside. Everything then moves inside to a separate arena for the main event. Obviously.

Bakole looks to land a massive right hand, just misses. Smile from Takam. Not a huge amount of movement from either, Bakole has moved a total of about three feet.

He's just about edged that opening round.

Time for some undercard action!

18:12 , Matt Verri

Here we go then.

Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole are in the ring, we've got some heavyweight action to get us up and running.

Ten rounds scheduled.

Decent money for both...

18:07 , Matt Verri

Tyson Fury recently revealed that Franccis Ngannou will earn $10million for this weekend's fight, a massive increase from the reported $600,000 he took home from his final UFC bout against Gane.

He said: "Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he's a genius, isn't he?

"Guy's about to make $10million. Come on! Egg on their face! Francis is going to make that bag. Rich!"

There has not been confirmation of Fury's purse for this bout, though reports suggest he could be set to earn £39m.

Main event prediction

18:01 , Matt Verri

This is very much more about the event as a spectacle, and both fighters making a lot of money, than it is the fight itself.

Fury, the best heavyweight of his era, is at the very top of the sport and has never tasted defeat as a professional, and now goes up against a man in Ngannou who has never had a boxing bout.

The 37-year-old is as dangerous as anyone in the MMA world, but this is a very different assignment and it is impossible to see him living with Fury, who should be able to end this fight whenever he wants.

Ngannou's engine will also be an issue - he carries a lot of weight and now faces the prospect of 10 rounds against the fast hands and slickness of Fury.

Ever the showman, Fury can be expected to drag things out for a few rounds, but with that undisputed showdown with Usyk looming in the near future, he will not want to risk being in the ring too long and should finish things well inside the distance.

Fury to win by stoppage, in round five.

Tonight's card in full

17:54 , Matt Verri

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran Galvan

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou

17:49 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Fury vs Ngannou is available to watch live in the UK on pay-per-view via TNT Sports Box Office, at a cost of £21.95.

The first hour of the undercard is available without buying the PPV, between 6pm and 7pm.

Live stream: Those that have bought the fight can also watch it live online via the TNT Sports Box Office app.

Live blog: Follow live coverage throughout the card right here with us!

Start times

17:43 , Matt Verri

Fury vs Ngannou is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds tonight.

The main event ring walks are expected at around 10:40pm BST, although that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts earlier on the card.

The undercard should start at around 6pm.

Good evening!

17:37 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou!

A huge night ahead at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as boxing superstar Fury takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who is making his professional boxing debut. Fairly sizeable task ahead of him.

It's set to be a star-studded event, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem and, of course, Oleksandr Usyk among those in attendance so far this week.

We'll have all the latest updates and build-up and full coverage of the undercard, before all the action from the main event later tonight. Stay with us!