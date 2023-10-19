Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight, how to watch on TV and undercard line-up

Tyson Fury is fighting Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia - Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is helping former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury – and he says his man has a major chance.

Few people alive know more about heavyweight power punching than Iron Mike, but not everyone is totally convinced that the Cameroonian-French 37-year-old has got what it takes to mix it with Fury.

The Briton, who holds the WBC heavyweight world title, had been criticised in boxing circles for taking on the exhibition match rather than fighting IBF, WBO, IBO and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, a fight between Fury and Usyk is also now on the cards, for either December or January.

Undefeated Fury will be an overwhelming favourite against the 6ft 4in, 20st Ngannou, whose narrative arc is extraordinary. From a small village in Cameroon, Ngannou worked in a sand quarry from the age of 10, later travelled on foot across the Sahara and then boarded a raft across the Strait of Gibraltar. He ended up being homeless on the streets of Paris before walking into a gym, which changed his life.

The fight will be under standard boxing rules: 10 rounds and three judges will settle the fight if necessary, but Fury’s WBC belt will NOT be on the line. Check out this viral video of the contest.

When is the fight and at what time?

Fury and Ngannou will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The main event start time is yet to be announced, but it is expected to begin around 10/11pm (BST).

Who is on the undercard?

Promoters have named an all-heavyweight undercard for fight night. The full line-up is as follows:

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley v David Adeleye

Joseph Parker v Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agron Smakici

Moses Itauma v TBC

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou promote their fight in Saudi Arabia during a special event in London - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Where is it?

Fury will take on Ngannou in a 10-round fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Fury’s fight with Ngannou will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.

TNT Sports has confirmed that the PPV price will be £21.95, which is cheaper than Tommy Fury’s win over KSI.

You can also live stream the action from the TNT Sports Box Office app, which is available for download on your mobile or tablet.

Radio coverage will be on Talksport.

What are the boxers saying?

Fury says he wants the world to laugh at him if he loses a boxing match to former UFC champion Ngannou.

“If I lose to an MMA guy I’ll never be able to show my face in public again,” said the 35-year-old Briton. “It’s going to ridicule me – people will chuck it at me forever.

“If I get knocked out, then I want you all to laugh at me. That’s what I want, because I deserve it.”

But Fury also said: “Francis Ngannou is stepping up to the plate. And I think he’s going to be a bit of a bigger, tougher challenge than these other guys. These other guys are just boxers; this guy’s more than that.”

As mentioned earlier, Ngannou is being trained by Mike Tyson, a man Fury was named after. “Too bad for him, Mike Tyson loves me more than him,” said Ngannou.

“I have had these dreams since I was a kid to become a boxer,” he added. “It’s not just that I’m going to box, but I am going to box the guy on the mountain.

“Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen. But what I do know for sure is I am going to be out there hunting for this guy’s head, to take it off.

“What will happen at the moment that guy hits the floor and doesn’t stand up? Will I be the best boxer in the world? If you take out the No 1, you are the No 1? I think so.”

Ngannou’s disclosed fees as the UFC champion were $600,000 (£463,000), but Fury said the Cameroonian-French fighter would pocket $10 million for this clash.

Best of the latest odds

Tyson Fury: 1/10

Francis Ngannou: 8/1

Draw: 33/1

