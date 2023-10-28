Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Live blog, results from boxing event in Riyadh

Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA – MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from Saturday’s boxing event headlined by Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Fury and Ngannou will meet in a one-of-a-kind 10-round boxing match that pits the lineal boxing heavyweight champion against the lineal MMA heavyweight champion after Ngannou left the UFC earlier this year while still holding the promotion’s title bet.

The seven-fight lineup begins at 1 p.m. ET and streams on DAZN/ESPN+ pay-per-view. Keep it locked here for up-to-the-minute results and behind-the-scenes updates throughout the evening.

Full fight results

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran Galvan

