Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight, how to watch and undercard line-up

Tyson Fury (left) came face to face with Francis Ngannou after his win over Dillian Whyte in April 2022

Tyson Fury has announced he will fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing exhibition match on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight will be under normal boxing rules, 10 rounds and three judges will be hired to settle the fight if needed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No surprise that there were many disgruntled fans – of boxing and indeed Fury – who believe the ‘Gypsy King’ should be prioritising a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, or making a defence of his WBC championship.

This announcement is underwritten with the tagline that the fight will determine the “Baddest Man on the Planet” yet undefeated Fury will be an overwhelming favourite to beat Ngannou, a 6’4” inch tall 20st fighter, whose narrative arc is extraordinary.

From a small village in Cameroon, Africa, Ngannou worked in a sand quarry from the age of 10, later travelled on foot across the Sahara and then boarded a raft across the Strait of Gibraltar. The 36-year-old ended up being homeless on the streets of Paris, before walking into a gym, which changed his life.

To read what else the two fighters had to say, please go here.

When is the fight and at what time?

WBC heavyweight champion and Ngannou will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, October 28.

The main event start time is yet to be officially announced, but it is expected to begin around 10/11pm (BST).

Who is in the undercard line-up

The undercard line-up has not been announced yet, but will be updated here when it is.

Where is it?

Fury will take on the former UFC heavyweight champion in a 10-round fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The exact venue is yet to be confirmed.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The fight is reportedly being screened live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will become the new name for BT Sport from Tuesday, July 18.

Prices for a BT Sport package currently start from £18 per month providing viewers sign up for a two-year contract. Alternatively, viewers can purchase a £29.99 Monthly Pass. This offers access to all BT Sport content for 30 days and can be cancelled up until the day before it is due for renewal.

What are the boxers saying?

Fury has promised “bombs away” against Ngannou, reputed to have the heaviest punch in the world, when the two fighters collide.

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King). I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights,” Fury said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

Ngannou, meanwhile, whose disclosed fees in the UFC — as defending heavyweight champion — were $600k (£463,000), said:

“I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

What are the odds?

Tyson Fury 1/9

Francis Ngannou 7/1

Draw 14/1

Odd correct as of July 12

Betting on the fight? Get the best free bets and sign up offers here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.