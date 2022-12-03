Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard live: updates and latest build-up to big fight

David Cosgrove
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard live: updates and latest build-up to big fight - Getty Images/Warren Little
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard live: updates and latest build-up to big fight - Getty Images/Warren Little

07:34 PM

Tyson Fury has arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Gypsy King is warming up in the changing rooms in an England football shirt – and the crowd cheer when he is shown on the big screen.

07:22 PM

A powerful entrance from Denys Berinchyk

Who fights Yvan Mendy for the EBU lightweight title next.

07:06 PM

Derek Chisora is in the building!

Can he shock the world and dethrone Tyson Fury in Tottenham tonight?

07:02 PM

Karol Itauma gets the stoppage!

He controlled the fight throughout, dropped his man in round seven and then got the stoppage in the last after landing a savage straight left.

Impressive performance from the 22-year-old who methodically dismantled a game opponent.

06:50 PM

Five rounds down

The dogged Belujsky has taken a bit of a battering but is still standing. Can Itauma find a finish in the next nine minutes?

06:40 PM

Lovely stuff from Itauma over the first couple of rounds

He has totally dominated the fight with his jab so far and is connecting with that shot at will.

Belujsky has only been stopped once in 18 fights but will do well to survive all eight rounds here.

06:31 PM

Next up

It's Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky in an eight-round light-heavyweight contest.

06:17 PM

The first bout on BT Sport

Is highly-touted teenager Royston Barney Smith in super-featherweight action against Cruz Perez... and it's all over inside a minute!

A lovely left-hand counter dropped Perez who just about beat the count but the ref waved it off. An explosive start to proceedings!

06:01 PM

'A week inside the surreal world of Tyson Fury'

Simon Briggs spent a week with the WBC heavyweight champion in the build-up to this fight – and the result was this fascinating piece, which includes the following nugget:

"Even as I rolled my eyes at Fury’s hubris, I felt myself being drawn into his roguish world. You can accuse him of so many things... but you can’t accuse him of being boring. And that, in the blandly corporate world of modern sport, is at least something to celebrate."

05:56 PM

A big night for this man

Daniel Dubois defends his WBA (Regular) belt against Kevin Lerena, in the chief support to Fury vs Chisora 3.

Daniel Dubois has three KO wins since suffering his first career loss to Joe Joyce in 2020 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Daniel Dubois has three KO wins since suffering his first career loss to Joe Joyce in 2020 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05:38 PM

What happened in their two previous fights?

It's 2-0 to Fury so far...

In their first bout back in 2011, he won via unanimous decision (117-112, 117-112 and 118-111), while Chisora was retired by his trainer at the end of the 10th round in 2014.

The Gypsy King will be hunting another early finish tonight.

05:33 PM

Tonight's undercard

Here's the supporting cast ahead of Fury v Chisora 3:

  • Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – heavyweight

  • Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – lightweight

  • Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – light-heavyweight

  • Hosea Burton vs Reinis Porozovs – cruiserweight

  • Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti – super-featherweight

  • Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez – lightweight

05:30 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the all-British WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is the third clash between these two rivals over the course of 11 years, with Fury prevailing on points back in 2011 before stopping Chisora three years later.

In the seven years since then the two fighters' careers have gone in different directions, with the Gypsy King still unbeaten and sitting astride boxing's blue riband division, while Chisora has lost seven times – including three of his last four.

Only one winner tonight then? You might think so, but never say never in heavyweight boxing (although Fury is an 18-1 ON favourite with his opponent 16/1-ish to secure one of the biggest upsets in boxing history...).

The Gypsy King himself has promised fireworks this evening, vowing both he and Chisora "are going to throw our hands when the bell goes" – and with three stoppages in a row Fury, who weighed in four pounds heavier than his previous fight, will fancy make it four out of four.

In the build-up to this bout, Telegraph Sport's own Simon Briggs spent a week inside the Fury camp – and detailed his experiences in this fantastic piece.

Elsewhere, rising star Daniel Dubois is the main support to Fury v Chisora 3, with the British heavyweight putting his WBA (Regular) strap on the line against Kevin Lerena.

Dubois has battled back admirably since he suffered an orbital fracture in defeat to Joe Joyce a couple of years ago, and can keep himself in contention for future bouts with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk with another impressive showing.

The Ukrainian, who holds the three other major world title belts after twice besting Anthony Joshua, is due to be ringside tonight. And boxing fans everywhere will be desperate to see him and Fury fight for undisputed status at some point next year.

We will have live updates from the undercard, plus build-up to the big fight and then round-by-round updates throughout – plus all the post-fight reaction. The ring walk for the main event is expected around 9pm UK time.

