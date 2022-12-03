When is Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight? Date, time and how to get tickets

Gareth A Davies
·4 min read
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 2022 fight: Tickets, when and where is it and how to watch - Offside via Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 2022 fight: Tickets, when and where is it and how to watch - Offside via Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Tyson Fury has revealed that his two eldest children will be ringside for the first time on Saturday, with the Briton hoping it does not jinx his unbeaten record when he defends his World Boxing Council heavyweight title against compatriot Derek Chisora in London.

Fury also outlined his dreams of a world tour next year, starting with the undisputed title contest against Oleksandr Usyk.
“Venezuela [13] and Prince [11] will be there, so I hope I don’t get chinned by Chisora,” Fury said. “It’s the first time they will have been live at one of my fights so I’m intending to put on a show. Let’s hope it doesn’t go wrong.”

At a press event to promote the meeting with Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, odds-on favourite Fury detailed his plans for a globetrotting series of fights – with Usyk in Saudi Arabia the most likely starting point.

Fury’s bold ambitions have the backing of veteran promoter Bob Arum, who invoked the precedent of Muhammad Ali. “We did that for Ali,” said Arum. “We did him in Japan, we did him in Malaysia, we did him in Indonesia. That’s what a true world champion does.”

Fury’s public pronouncements often need to be taken with a pinch of salt – as evidenced by his multiple “retirements” this year – but he sounded full of enthusiasm as he described his wish-list of venues.

“After I beat Chisora and after I beat Oleksandr Usyk next year, I’m going to go on a massive campaign all over the world,” said Fury at Spurs’ stadium, where organisers predict a 60,000 crowd.

“Emanuel Steward [the legendary trainer who worked with Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko] said this to me years ago ‘wouldn’t it be good if you had a heavyweight champion of the world who went to places no one else wants to go and gets the government to put the money up’?

“Like, go to Antarctica and put a fight on there! Go to far-out places, like one a month, like the Tyson Fury roadshow, bang, bang, bang. That’s what I want to do. Go to Australia, give one of their guys a chance. Go to China, give one of their guys a chance. Go all over. It would be fantastic, what a way to end a career.”

Fairy tales aside, the prospect of a Fury-Usyk meeting sounds increasingly realistic. Usyk will be ringside on Saturday, and is due to arrive in the UK today.

Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk’s promoter, confirmed: “There is only one thing pending and that is Tyson’s fight. Everything else is in place and we are ready to go. It is very likely it is going to be Saudi but, if not, we have many options to market this fight.”

Arum added: “I have talked to Tyson and he wants the fight. That will happen next unless Mr Chisora lands his punch. Usyk wants to do it before Ramadan [which starts on March 22]. They have an understanding with the Saudis. If the money they are talking about is real, then you have to do it there.”

Fury was asked whether his putative world tour could bring him up against Anthony Joshua. “I’m a prizefighter,” he replied. “I’m the highest-paid escort in the world. Where the money is, Gypsy King will travel.”

Where will the fight be held?

The bout will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The last fight to be held at the stadium was Anthony Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

When will the fight take place?

Fury vs Chisora 3 takes place on Saturday, December 3. Start times and ringwalks are still to be confirmed, but the main event on UK cards normally gets under way after 10pm.

The card has been augmented with Londoner and WBA regular world champion Daniel Dubois making a first defence of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

How to get tickets

You can apply for tickets through Ticketmaster here.

Which belt or belts will be on the line?

Despite having previously held the unified WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and Ring titles, Fury now has 'just' the WBC title, which will be up for grabs in Tottenham in December.

What are the fighters' records?

Fury has 32 wins, 23 by knockout, and one draw – the controversial first fight of a trilogy against Deontay Wilder. He has never lost, and has already beaten Chisora twice previously.

Chisora heads into this bout having fought 45 times, with 33 wins – 23 through knockouts – and 12 defeats.

How to watch

Fury vs Chisora 3 will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. It is set to cost £26.95, which is more than any of Fury’s other fights.

Who else is fighting?

  • Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora – heavyweight

  • Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – heavyweight

  • Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – lightweight

  • Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – light-heavyweight

  • Hosea Burton vs TBA – cruiserweight

  • Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti – super-featherweight

  • Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez – lightweight

  • Full undercard details, timings and ring walks

Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach Lavine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17. Utah lost its fifth straight. DeRozan scored 12 points and assisted on three baskets in the third quarter. He b

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rolle

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.