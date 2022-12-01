When is Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight? Date, time and how to get tickets

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 2022 fight: Tickets, when and where is it and how to watch - Offside via Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Tyson Fury says it would be a "travesty" if he does not secure a fight against domestic rival Anthony Joshua before either of the pair hang up their gloves for good.

Fury, who has retired or threatened to retire on multiple occasions, is in training to face Derek Chisora for a third time at Tottenham on Saturday, December 3.

The 34-year-old threw out a direct challenge to Joshua in September but negotiations between the two fighters' respective promotional teams eventually broke down.

Fury told the High Performance Podcast: "I don't think I can retire today. I need the Joshua fight. We have been trying to make that fight for years. It's the fight that people want to see. It's the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan."

Fury indicated he is likely to struggle to call time on his career given the constant prospect of new challenges, starting with a projected unification showdown with Oleksandr Usyk earlier next year.

A new generation of British rivals, headed by Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois, are also beginning to stake their claims to a shot at the reigning WBC champion.

"For the last four or five years, there has been this three-headed monster: me, Wilder, Joshua," Fury continued.

"Joshua and Wilder have been slain, and I'm the last one standing. All of a sudden, you've got some new people coming up now - Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Usyk's gate-crashed the party.

"Now there's a load of new blood that wasn't there five years ago and it's like, 'can you beat this person?' But I think it would be an absolute dying travesty if me and Joshua didn't fight in this era."

Fury is meeting Chisora for a third time, having beaten his 38-year-old rival in 2011 and 2014.

Where will the fight be held?

The bout will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The last fight to be held at the stadium was Anthony Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

When will the fight take place?

Fury vs Chisora 3 takes place on Saturday, December 3. Start times and ringwalks are still to be confirmed, but the main event on UK cards normally gets under way after 10pm.

Story continues

The card has been augmented with Londoner and WBA regular world champion Daniel Dubois making a first defence of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

How to get tickets

You can apply for tickets through Ticketmaster here.

Which belt or belts will be on the line?

Despite having previously held the unified WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and Ring titles, Fury now has 'just' the WBC title, which will be up for grabs in Tottenham in December.

What are the fighters' records?

Fury has 32 wins, 23 by knockout, and one draw – the controversial first fight of a trilogy against Deontay Wilder. He has never lost, and has already beaten Chisora twice previously.

Chisora heads into this bout having fought 45 times, with 33 wins – 23 through knockouts – and 12 defeats.

How to watch

Fury vs Chisora 3 will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. It is set to cost £26.95, which is more than any of Fury’s other fights.

Who else is fighting?