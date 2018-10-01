Boxing: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder press conference abandoned after heavyweight rivals clash on stage

The first press conference ahead of Tyson Fury’s world title fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder had to be abandoned after the heavyweight rivals clashed on stage.

The pair squared up after Fury got up out of his seat and asked Wilder to demonstrate his punching power, with the American responding by pushing his rival.

“I am no challenger for no man. I'm the linear heavyweight champion of the world, the best of the best,” Fury had said.

“This is two champions colliding, equal rights, rephrase and start again.”

Security immediately stepped in to separate the pair, with the explosive press conference then drawn to a hasty close.

It was a predictably explosive press conference, with Fury almost immediately promising to “smash Wilder’s teeth in” upon taking his seat.

“I am savouring nothing, the only thing I am savouring is smashing Wilder's teeth in,” he said. “All the press are here to see the biggest fight of our generation, you are in for a treat.

“I am in the mood for no messing around, no 15 stone man can beat Tyson Fury. If we fight 30 times I would win 30 times.

“The thing is Bronze Bomber, you big dosser, you are not ready for me. You are going to f*** yourself.

“If I can't beat you, I'll kiss your two feet on the floor.”

Wilder responded by asking Fury whether he had “ever looked into the eyes of a killer”.

The press conference begins a week of press events to promote their heavyweight world title fight, scheduled for 1 December in Los Angeles.