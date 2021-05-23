How did Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua collapse again and who will both fight next?

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (Getty )

The long-awaited Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is over again with Deontay Wilder scuppering plans for a world heavyweight title unification bout this summer.

A two-fight deal between WBA, IBF and WBO champ Joshua and Fury, who owns the WBC title, was finally agreed earlier this year.

Eddie Hearn had all but confirmed the fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August with an exact fight venue in the final stages of being decided.

However, Wilder, who lost his second fight with Fury back in 2020, believed he remained contractually obliged to a rematch and took his case to an independent arbitration panel to decide.

After months of testimony from the two parties including depositions from Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions, the arbitrator ruled in the American’s favour plunging plans for the fight between the two Brits into chaos.

What was the Wilder arbitration about?

Fury had announced in May that the British pair would clash in Saudi Arabia on 14 August but he has now been told he must undertake a third fight against Wilder first.

After controversially drawing their first fight in 2018, Fury sensationally knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020 in what proved to be his last action in the ring.

Attempts to secure a third fight were complicated by an injury to Wilder, an absence of available television dates and the Covid pandemic prompting Fury to move on based on the assumption that any agreement had expired.

Judge Daniel Weinstein has now upheld Wilder’s claim that he is contractually due a rematch with Fury, which must take place before 15 September this year.

Is Fury vs Wilder confirmed?

Yes. Fury has signed a deal to fight Wilder in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders, on 24 July.

Top Rank confirmed the deal with a video of Fury signing the contract on Saturday.

In the video, Fury said: “Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury… the whole lot.

“Wilder, contract’s signed, you’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash. You’re getting knocked out, end of, one round, you’re going, I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you.”

What does all this mean for Joshua?

Well, with the Fury fight dead that leaves Joshua with a space in his summer schedule to fill.

The WBO contacted Eddie Hearn as soon as the Wilder arbitration verdict came in, giving Joshua’s promoter 48 hours to show a reason why a fight with mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk should not be made next.

Hearn requested an extension until Monday morning to the “show cause” notice in order to “discuss the subject matter and other related affairs” with Joshua, but that provoked an objection from Usyk’s team.

The WBO sided with the Ukrainian, who had previously agreed to step aside to allow Joshua-Fury to go ahead, and said in a statement on its website: “The extension request is hereby denied.”

As a result, the two fighters and their teams have until 31 May to reach an agreement for a fight or purse bids will be immediately called.

Negotiations are underway with early suggestions of mid-to-late August being the preferred date.

Will we ever see Fury fight Joshua?

That’s the £200million question. Every boxing fan in the UK hopes yes. The chance to see two Brits battle to unify the heavyweight division was a tantalising one.

It could still happen of course with both fighters desperate to meet, but with two more fights to now negotiate - one each - there is every chance one of them stumbles putting plans for a unification bout back even further.

Joshua has lost before of course and Usyk’s speed and footwork around the ring project to present him some problems, even if there are justifiable concerns about the Ukrainian’s size and power in the heavyweight division.

Fury has been in with Wilder twice before and emerged undefeated both times, but the American still boasts one of the most dangerous right hands in the game and as we have seen so many times before, it only takes one punch.

If they come through unscathed talk will again ramp up to finally get the fight made. Until then though we must wait again.

