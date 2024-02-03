Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed heavyweight fight rescheduled for 18 May in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury's undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for 18 May in Saudi Arabia.

Briton Fury was due to fight Ukraine's Usyk on 17 February but withdrew from the contest after sustaining a deep cut in sparring on Friday.

It will be the first undisputed title fight in the heavyweight division in the four-belt era.

Fury is the WBC champion, while Usyk holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

More to follow.