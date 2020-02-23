Tyson Fury thanks Deontay Wilder for motivating his comeback from depression in 3-year-old video

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder on Saturday night with a definitive seventh-round TKO. It was a dominant victory for Fury, but it was also a full circle moment for him. He beat Wilder in the ring, but outside of the ring Wilder played a vital role in helping Fury out of a dark place.

Three years ago, when Fury was in bad shape, he sent Wilder a video. At the time, Fury had gained a lot of weight following his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in late 2015, and admitted to Rolling Stone in 2016 that he’d been depressed, abusing alcohol and cocaine, and contemplating suicide.

The video, which features a much heavier Fury running to Eminem’s “Without Me,” marked the beginning of Fury’s journey on the comeback trail, and he wanted to thank Wilder for helping him get started.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tyson fury sent deontay wilder this video 3 years ago when he was over 25 stone and on the brink of suicide and tonight they fight for the world heavyweight title.



This man is a true inspiration and goes to show what can be achieved when you believe in yourself and never give up pic.twitter.com/GpdklgIQ32 — James English (@jamesenglish0) February 22, 2020

“Guess who’s back? The one and only. Shout going out to the big ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder. Big respect, for giving me the motivation. Telling me I can’t do it and that I’m finished. I’m coming back for you baby. I’m coming back for you!”

Wilder’s famous smack talk helped Fury get right and start training again. Since then, Fury has been open about his struggles with depression and substance abuse. Just before he returned to the ring to fight Sefer Seferi in June 2018 — 924 days after his last fight — he shared some of his story with the BBC.

Story continues

"I woke up every day wishing I would not wake up any more," Fury told BBC Sport. "But I am living proof anyone can come back from the brink. "There is a lot of people out there suffering with mental health problems who think all their days will be grey, but life can improve again and you will start to enjoy the little things again."

Wilder beat Seferi, and six months later he stepped into the ring to fight Wilder. The two fought to a draw, which set Saturday night’s rematch into motion.

Now Fury is on top of the world — and you can bet he won’t forget everything he went through to get there.

More from Yahoo Sports: